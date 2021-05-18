#Open journalism No news is bad news

Tuesday 18 May 2021
Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

Woman goes on trial for murder of three children, government announces new housing measures, and Aer Lingus to close cabin crew bases…

By Stephen McDermott Tuesday 18 May 2021, 9:00 PM
13 minutes ago
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Katie Taylor mural 002 A mural of Irish boxing star Katie Taylor outside Peadar Browne's pub in Dublin Source: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

  • A murder trial heard that a Dublin woman attempted to poison her three children a day before she suffocated them to death at their family home last year.
  • 358 more cases of Covid-19 were recorded in Ireland.
  • The government announced that stamp duty on the block buying of ten or more residential houses would rise to 10%.
  • Taoiseach Micheál Martin called Israel’s response to its conflict with Palestine “wholly disproportionate” but said he will not expel the country’s ambassador.
  • Aer Lingus announced that it will lay off staff as part of plans to close its cabin crew bases in Shannon and Cork.
  • Health Minister Stephen Donnelly announced that the online Covid-19 vaccine booking portal will open for those aged 45-49 from tomorrow.
  • A man was jailed for 20 months after burning a toddler’s face with a mini blow torch.
  • The government extended a number of emergency Covid-19 powers that were originally due to expire next month until November.

INTERNATIONAL

royal-visit-to-northern-ireland Prince Charles visits the Harland & Wolff shipyard in Belfast Source: PA

#BALDONNELL: A US Air Force aircraft landed at the Irish Air Corps airfield in Dublin as it made its way to Britain.

#INDIAN VARIANT: There were warnings about the spread of the Indian variant of Covid-19 in the UK.

#CYCLONE TAUKTAE: 33 people were killed and more than 90 are still missing after a monster cyclone slammed the western coast of India.

PARTING SHOT

After a year off, the Eurovision Song Contest is back tonight.

Lesley Roy will represent Ireland in the first semi-final this evening. If you haven’t heard her tune Maps, wrap yourself in a tricolour and take a listen:

About the author:

Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

