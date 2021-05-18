Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round up of today’s news.

IRELAND

A mural of Irish boxing star Katie Taylor outside Peadar Browne's pub in Dublin Source: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

A murder trial heard that a Dublin woman attempted to poison her three children a day before she suffocated them to death at their family home last year.

heard that a Dublin woman attempted to poison her three children a day before she suffocated them to death at their family home last year. 358 more cases of Covid-19 were recorded in Ireland.

were recorded in Ireland. The government announced that stamp duty on the block buying of ten or more residential houses would rise to 10%.

on the block buying of ten or more residential houses would rise to 10%. Taoiseach Micheál Martin called Israel’s response to its conflict with Palestine “wholly disproportionate” but said he will not expel the country’s ambassador.

“wholly disproportionate” but said he will not expel the country’s ambassador. Aer Lingus announced that it will lay off staff as part of plans to close its cabin crew bases in Shannon and Cork.

announced that it will lay off staff as part of plans to close its cabin crew bases in Shannon and Cork. Health Minister Stephen Donnelly announced that the online Covid-19 vaccine booking portal will open for those aged 45-49 from tomorrow.

booking portal will open for those aged 45-49 from tomorrow. A man was jailed for 20 months after burning a toddler’s face with a mini blow torch .

. The government extended a number of emergency Covid-19 powers that were originally due to expire next month until November.

INTERNATIONAL

Prince Charles visits the Harland & Wolff shipyard in Belfast Source: PA

#BALDONNELL: A US Air Force aircraft landed at the Irish Air Corps airfield in Dublin as it made its way to Britain.

#INDIAN VARIANT: There were warnings about the spread of the Indian variant of Covid-19 in the UK.

#CYCLONE TAUKTAE: 33 people were killed and more than 90 are still missing after a monster cyclone slammed the western coast of India.

PARTING SHOT

After a year off, the Eurovision Song Contest is back tonight.

Lesley Roy will represent Ireland in the first semi-final this evening. If you haven’t heard her tune Maps, wrap yourself in a tricolour and take a listen:

