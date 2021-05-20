The 5 at 5: Thursday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #MURDER TRIAL: Paediatric nurse Deirdre Morley has been found not guilty by reason of insanity of the murders of her three children in Dublin last year.

2. #PICKET UP: Former Debenhams workers have voted to lift end their strikes outside stores across the country after 406 days.

3. #DUBLIN: A teenage boy who struck and killed Deliveroo courier Thaigo Cortes after driving through a red light has been remanded in juvenile detention for two years.

4. #CYBER ATTACK: The Minister for Health has confirmed that HSE patient data which was accessed during a cyber attack last week has been leaked on the darknet.

5. #INTO THE SEA: The world’s largest iceberg has broken off from an ice shelf in Antarctica and is floating through the Weddell Sea.

