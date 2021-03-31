#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 6°C Wednesday 31 March 2021
Advertisement

The 8 at 8: Wednesday

Here’s what’s making headlines this morning.

By Stephen McDermott Wednesday 31 Mar 2021, 7:52 AM
16 minutes ago 835 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5397033
Image: Shutterstock/HandmadePictures
Image: Shutterstock/HandmadePictures

EVERY MORNING, The Journal brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #VACCINATIONS: Garda and teachers’ unions have expressed concern at a surprise re-configuring of the government’s vaccination plan that will see people prioritised by age instead of profession.

2. #THE PATH AHEAD: The Government unveiled new plans yesterday to ease Covid-19 restrictions from 12 April. You can read them in more detail here

3. #HOSPITALISATIONS: The number of people in hospital with Covid-19 has fallen below 300, according to latest figures from the Health Service Executive.

4. #MEANINGFUL SUMMER: Hotels, cafes, restaurants and places where food is sold will be able to apply for outdoor dining grants of up to €4,000 to help facilitate an ‘outdoor summer’ this year.

5. #HOUSE PRICES: A collapse in supply but continuing demand for homes saw the average house price rise by 7.6% in the year to March 2021, according to the latest Daft.ie House Price Report.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

6. #RAINFORESTS: A new study based on satellite data has found that the destruction of Earth’s tropical forests accelerated last year in spite of the global pandemic.

7. #GENDER SERVICES: The Transgender Equality Network Ireland has warned that some trans people are facing a five-year waiting list for healthcare.

8. #WEATHER: It will be a mixed day across the country with cloud and outbreaks of rain in the western half of the country, but dry conditions in the east and southeast. Top temperatures will be between 14 and 16 degrees Celsius.

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie