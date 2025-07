OVER 2100 PUBS – or 24.6% of public houses in Ireland – have closed since 2005, a new report has found.

It comes as research indicated a further 1,000 pubs could close over the coming decade.

The Drinks Industry Group of Ireland’s report shows a continuing decline of the number of publican licenses and the amount of pubs closing its doors. Between 2005 and 2024, the number of publican licenses went from 8,617 to 6,498.

The report, compiled by Economist and Associate Professor Emeritus at DCU, Anthony Foley, shows that an average of 112 pubs stopped trading every year, with a further 600 to 1,000 closures estimated over the next decade.

The average number of pub closures per year rose to 128 when measuring between 2019 and 2024.

Rural counties had the highest rates of closure. Limerick, Offaly, Roscommon, Tipperary, Laois, Longford, and Mayo all recorded closure rates of over 30% in the time period measured.

Limerick had the largest amount of pubs close their doors. Over 37% of pubs in the county ceased business over the 19 years accounted for, Having had 478 pubs in 2005, it now has 300.

The lowest decrease was in Dublin with a drop of -1.7%, going from 786 pubs in 2005 to 773. Meath had a decrease of -9.5%. Wicklow had a decrease of 10.8% and all other counties saw a 13% or greater decrease.

According to DIGI, the high cost of doing of business was a major contributory factor to the alarming rate of closures recorded by the report. It said that without immediate action by the Government, “many villages and small towns will soon lose their last remaining pub which would deal a devastating blow to the economic and social fabric of that community.”

Commenting on the report, author Professor Tony Foley said that the addition of “profound economic uncertainty through US trade tariffs” and reduced levels of tourism “further threaten the financial conditions of family-owned pubs across the country.

“In the absence of government intervention, we are likely to see a further 600 to 1,000 pubs close over the coming decade.”

DIGI secretary Donall O’Keeffe said that the government should cut the excise rate in the upcoming budget, saying that the Irish consumption of alcohol has fallen to average EU levels and there is no justification for the high rate.