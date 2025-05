IRELAND IS LOOKING to attract top researchers from abroad, and the government is to help fund the competitive salaries, Cabinet will hear today.

A new team of “attaches”, or State representatives, are being deployed to the United States and other far-flung places in hopes of turning the heads of leading academics in areas such as medtech, cyber security and food security.

It’s understood that one attache headed off last week and another is set to go shortly.

A special squad has also been assembled in Ireland to work on the global talent initiative.

Packages offered at Irish universities are expected to include a tempting salary, topped up by the government, as well as other perks, such as startup funding.

Higher Education Minister James Lawless will brief ministers on his plan for the initiative at Cabinet today.