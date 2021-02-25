Fine finish to February with sun and 13 degree temperatures expected this weekend

WE’VE HAD FOUR weeks of rain, wind, graupel and some sun, but February is expected to finish on a high with warm temperatures forecast for the final weekend of the month.

The spring weather looks set to continue into the start of next week, when there will be a small dip in temperatures but the sun will continue to shine.

According to Met Éireann, tonight will be cool and largely dry, with clear skies bringing temperatures down to between 0 and 4 degrees with some patches of frost.

Friday will start cold and bright, developing into a mostly dry day with sunny spells. There will be some cloud and the odd shower in the afternoon, when highest temperatures will reach between 9 and 11 degrees.

The forecaster says cloud will thicken and bring rain along the west coast tomorrow night, but that rain is expected to break up and become patchy as it moves across the country. Lowest temperatures on Friday into Saturday will be 4 to 7 degrees Celsius.

Saturday will see the warmest conditions of the weekend, with occasional outbreaks of light rain or drizzle accompanied by highs of 10 to 13 degrees.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Clear skies will continue on Saturday night, when temperatures will fall back down to between 0 and 5 degrees.

And Sunday will be dry with sunny spells developing during the afternoon, when there will be highs of 9 to 11 degrees, before a cool night with more clear skies will see temperatures drop to -1 to +3 degrees.