Dublin: 11°C Tuesday 22 June 2021
Mix of rain and high temperatures forecast for days ahead

A light raincoat might come in handy this week.

By Céimin Burke Tuesday 22 Jun 2021, 9:31 AM
Image: Shutterstock/Owen J Fitzpatrick
Image: Shutterstock/Owen J Fitzpatrick

TEMPERATURES ARE FORECAST to remain high for the remainder of the week but rain is set to sweep across the country in the coming days.

Met Éireann is forecasting that it will remain mostly dry today, with spells of hazy sunshine and light breezes. 

However, there will be patchy rain and drizzle in the west and north this afternoon, which will gradually drift further east this evening.

It will be warmest and driest in the south and east and top temperatures will range from 15 to 19 degrees Celsius.

It will be relatively mild and humid tonight with lowest temperatures of eight to 11 degrees Celsius.

Tomorrow will start out dull and misty with lingering rain and drizzle across Ulster and Leinster.

It will pick up somewhat as the day develops with brighter weather slowly spreading out from the west and south throughout the day. It will remain humid, with top temperatures of 16 to 21 degrees Celsius.

Thursday morning will bring another spell of rain, however there will be scattered sunny spells.

The rain will gradually become more widespread as the day progresses and it’s set to linger in the south. Top temperatures will range 15 to 21 degrees Celsius.

A fresh day is forecast for Friday, with a mix of cloud and sunny interludes. There’ll be some scattered heavy showers, but they’ll die out as the day progresses. Top temperatures will reach 18 degrees Celsius.

The meteorological service says early indications are that the weekend will bring good dry periods with sunny spells and some well-scattered showers.

However, it added that there is a lot of uncertainty regarding the outlook and confidence in the forecast is low. 

Céimin Burke
