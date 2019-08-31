Event guide: Heading out? Here's what is happening around the country

SUMMER MIGHT BE coming to an end but never fear – there are plenty of events to keep you occupied over the weekend.

It might feel like the entire country is heading to Electric Picnic, but who needs to sleep in a yurt in Stradbally when you could be heading to a storytelling festival on the edge of the Atlantic or enjoying some classic cinema by the sea.

With plenty of events this weekend – including the All-Ireland final – there’s more than enough ways to go out on a high this summer.

DUBLIN

Name: All-Ireland Final live screening

When: Tomorrow

What: Whether you’re a die-hard Dub, a Kerry true-believer or couldn’t care less about five-in-a-rows, the All-Ireland final is going to dominate the weekend. If you want to get involved in the excitement or didn’t manage to grab a ticket to Croke Park, you could do worse than heading to Smithfield Square to watch the game on the big screen.

A word of warning for neutrals or Kerry fans – most people there will no doubt be supporting Dublin. But nonetheless, it should be a fun event in the middle of the city and a nice way to enjoy the buzz of an All-Ireland final.

Visit the Dublin City Council website for more details.

Source: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

Name: India Day

When: Tomorrow

What: If GAA isn’t your thing, head to Phoenix Park for one of the largest Irish-Indian events in the country. Tucked away in Farmleigh, the event promises to be a celebration of Indian dance, food and fashion.

Now in its fifth year, thousands of people are expected to attend the free event, so if you’re a member of the Irish Indian community or want to experience Indian culture, pay it a visit.

More details can be found here.

Leo Varadkar pays a visit to India Day in 2016. Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

CORK

Name: Cape Clear International Storytelling Festival

When: All weekend

What: It might be a little tough to get to – being on an island off the coast of Cork – but the Cape Clear Storytelling Festival is certainly worth the trip.

Eight miles off the coast of Baltimore, Cape Clear is the the country’s southernmost inhabited island – making it the perfect spot for a weekend getaway.

With a fantastic line-up of storytellers from around the world, you can immerse yourself in well-told tales on a beautiful island tucked on the edge of the Atlantic.

More information on the line-up and how to get there can be found on the festival’s website.

LOUTH

Name: Blackrock Film Festival

When: All weekend

What: For the fourth year in a row, the seaside town of Blackrock in Louth will be hosting a four-day film festival. From a 1930s classic on show in a 100-year-old hall to open air cinema on the beach, it’s a perfect way to see out the summer.

It might not be the warmest weekend (we’d recommend a blanket for the beach-side screening) but tickets are selling out fast so it’s worth a visit for cinephiles.

More details and screening times here.

Source: Shutterstock/Melanie Lemahieu

CLARE

Name: Lisdoonvarna Matchmaking Festival

When: Starts this weekend, but runs all month

What: The festival needs little introduction. Lisdoonvarna – the place made famous by Christy Moore – promises love, music and dancing all throughout the month of September.

You might not be in the search for love, but don’t let that deter you – there’s music all weekend and the small village will be heaving with visitors, tourists and even the love-sick for the next few weeks.

There’s a lot on so take a look at the schedule before you make the trip.

Source: Brian Farrell/RollingNews.ie

TIPPERARY

Name: The Ring of Lough Derg BBQ Competition

When: Today

What: All throughout September, food producers are bringing locals a “taste of Lough Derg” experience. With events taking place in Galway, Tipperary and Clare, things kick off today with a much-hyped BBQ competition in Ballina. It’s free and all proceeds go to the Irish Heart Foundation.

If you want something a little bit chiller, head to Nenagh on Sunday for lake-side yoga – though booking is required.

Details of this weekend’s events and for the rest of September can be found here.

Source: Shutterstock/Randall Vermillion