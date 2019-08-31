This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Saturday 31 August, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Event guide: Heading out? Here's what is happening around the country

There’s more than Electric Picnic and GAA to occupy your time this weekend.

By Dominic McGrath Saturday 31 Aug 2019, 9:00 AM
55 minutes ago 3,197 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4789319
People taking part in India Day in 2016.
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
People taking part in India Day in 2016.
People taking part in India Day in 2016.
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

SUMMER MIGHT BE coming to an end but never fear – there are plenty of events to keep you occupied over the weekend.

It might feel like the entire country is heading to Electric Picnic, but who needs to sleep in a yurt in Stradbally when you could be heading to a storytelling festival on the edge of the Atlantic or enjoying some classic cinema by the sea. 

With plenty of events this weekend – including the All-Ireland final – there’s more than enough ways to go out on a high this summer. 

DUBLIN

Name: All-Ireland Final live screening

When: Tomorrow

What: Whether you’re a die-hard Dub, a Kerry true-believer or couldn’t care less about five-in-a-rows, the All-Ireland final is going to dominate the weekend. If you want to get involved in the excitement or didn’t manage to grab a ticket to Croke Park, you could do worse than heading to Smithfield Square to watch the game on the big screen. 

A word of warning for neutrals or Kerry fans – most people there will no doubt be supporting Dublin. But nonetheless, it should be a fun event in the middle of the city and a nice way to enjoy the buzz of an All-Ireland final. 

Visit the Dublin City Council website for more details. 

90155161_90155161 Source: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

Name: India Day

When: Tomorrow

What: If GAA isn’t your thing, head to Phoenix Park for one of the largest Irish-Indian events in the country. Tucked away in Farmleigh, the event promises to be a celebration of Indian dance, food and fashion. 

Now in its fifth year, thousands of people are expected to attend the free event, so if you’re a member of the Irish Indian community or want to experience Indian culture, pay it a visit. 

More details can be found here.  

90427369_90427369 Leo Varadkar pays a visit to India Day in 2016. Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

CORK 

Name: Cape Clear International Storytelling Festival

When: All weekend

What: It might be a little tough to get to – being on an island off the coast of Cork – but the Cape Clear Storytelling Festival is certainly worth the trip.

Eight miles off the coast of Baltimore, Cape Clear is the the country’s southernmost inhabited island – making it the perfect spot for a weekend getaway. 

With a fantastic line-up of storytellers from around the world, you can immerse yourself in well-told tales on a beautiful island tucked on the edge of the Atlantic.

More information on the line-up and how to get there can be found on the festival’s website

LOUTH 

Name: Blackrock Film Festival

When: All weekend

What: For the fourth year in a row, the seaside town of Blackrock in Louth will be hosting a four-day film festival. From a 1930s classic on show in a 100-year-old hall to open air cinema on the beach, it’s a perfect way to see out the summer. 

It might not be the warmest weekend (we’d recommend a blanket for the beach-side screening) but tickets are selling out fast so it’s worth a visit for cinephiles. 

More details and screening times here

shutterstock_1165269412 Source: Shutterstock/Melanie Lemahieu

CLARE 

Name: Lisdoonvarna Matchmaking Festival

When: Starts this weekend, but runs all month

What: The festival needs little introduction. Lisdoonvarna – the place made famous by Christy Moore – promises love, music and dancing all throughout the month of September. 

You might not be in the search for love, but don’t let that deter you – there’s music all weekend and the small village will be heaving with visitors, tourists and even the love-sick for the next few weeks. 

There’s a lot on so take a look at the schedule before you make the trip

90395656_90395656 Source: Brian Farrell/RollingNews.ie

TIPPERARY 

 Name: The Ring of Lough Derg BBQ Competition 

 When: Today

What: All throughout September, food producers are bringing locals a “taste of Lough Derg” experience. With events taking place in Galway, Tipperary and Clare, things kick off today with a much-hyped BBQ competition in Ballina. It’s free and all proceeds go to the Irish Heart Foundation. 

If you want something a little bit chiller, head to Nenagh on Sunday for lake-side yoga – though booking is required. 

Details of this weekend’s events and for the rest of September can be found here

shutterstock_443512525 Source: Shutterstock/Randall Vermillion

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Dominic McGrath
dominic@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie