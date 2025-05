IRISH ACTRESS LAURA Donnelly has been nominated for a Tony Award in the Best Leading Actress in a Play category.

She is nominated in that category alongside Succession star Sarah Snook and Mia Farrow, who received her first Tony nomination.

The Tony Awards recognises excellence in live Broadway theatre and the 78th Awards will take place on 8 June Radio City Music Hall and will be hosted by Cynthia Erivo.

Donnelly is nominated for her performance in The Hills of California.

She plays two roles in the play which is set in 1976’s Blackpool.

“Far from the tourist thoroughfares, the Webb Sisters cram into the guest house of their former home as their mother lies dying,” reads a synopsis of the play.

LaTanya Richardson Jackson and Sadie Sink are also nominated in the Best Leading Actress in a Play category.

Elsewhere, George Clooney and Nicole Scherzinger have both landed their first Tony nominations, with Clooney being nominated for Best Leading Actor in a Play for his role in Good Night, and Good Luck.

Scherzinger meanwhile is nominated for Best Leading Actress in a Musical for her starring role in Sunset Boulevard.

However, a host of big names have missed out on nominations, including Denzel Washington, Jake Gyllenhaal, Nick Jonas, Robert Downey Jr, Kieran Culkin and Idina Menzel.

There were also notable snubs for the controversially priced staging of Othello, which failed to receive recognition for its two stars, Washington and Gyllenhaal.

It broke box office records, but there was backlash over tickets costing $921.

A full list of nominations can be found here.