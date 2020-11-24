#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 5°C Tuesday 24 November 2020
Advertisement

Irish band Fontaines DC nominated for Best Rock Album at the Grammys

The Dublin band’s second studio album A Hero’s Death was nominated for the award alongside albums by The Strokes, Sturgill Simpson, Grace Potter and Michael Kiwanuka.

By Cónal Thomas Tuesday 24 Nov 2020, 8:09 PM
24 minutes ago 2,458 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5277846
Image: Ian West/PA Images
Image: Ian West/PA Images

IRISH BAND FONTAINES DC have been nominated for ‘Best Rock Album’ at the 2021 Grammy Awards.

The Dublin band’s second studio album A Hero’s Death was nominated for the award alongside albums by The Strokes, Sturgill Simpson, Grace Potter and Michael Kiwanuka. 

A Hero’s Death follows on from the band’s 2019 debut album Dogrel, which was met with critical acclaim upon its release. 

This year’s Grammy Awards will be held on 31 January after a tough year for the music industry. 

The format for January’s awards ceremony remains unclear – other awards shows have been forced to go partially or fully virtual in light of pandemic restrictions on large gatherings.

The nominations were rolled out by stars across the globe today speaking via video chat.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The Academy’s interim president Harvey Mason Jr dedicated this year’s ceremony to the resiliency of the music industry as well as frontline workers combatting Covid-19′s spread.

This year’s nominees for Best Rock Album are:

  • A Hero’s Death by Fontaines DC
  • Kiwanuka by Michael Kiwanuka 
  • Daylight by Grace Potter 
  • Sound & Fury by Sturgill Simpson
  • The New Abnormal by The Strokes

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie