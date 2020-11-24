Irish band Fontaines DC nominated for Best Rock Album at the Grammys

IRISH BAND FONTAINES DC have been nominated for ‘Best Rock Album’ at the 2021 Grammy Awards.

The Dublin band’s second studio album A Hero’s Death was nominated for the award alongside albums by The Strokes, Sturgill Simpson, Grace Potter and Michael Kiwanuka.

A Hero’s Death follows on from the band’s 2019 debut album Dogrel, which was met with critical acclaim upon its release.

This year’s Grammy Awards will be held on 31 January after a tough year for the music industry.

The format for January’s awards ceremony remains unclear – other awards shows have been forced to go partially or fully virtual in light of pandemic restrictions on large gatherings.

The nominations were rolled out by stars across the globe today speaking via video chat.

The Academy’s interim president Harvey Mason Jr dedicated this year’s ceremony to the resiliency of the music industry as well as frontline workers combatting Covid-19′s spread.

This year’s nominees for Best Rock Album are: