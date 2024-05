A NEW REPORT by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) this week revealed that 97% of Ireland’s bathing sites meet or exceed the minimum standard for cleanliness.

Some 114 bathing sites (77%) had excellent water quality, down from 117 in 2022.

However, five bathing waters were classified as ‘poor’, up from three the previous year.

Advertisement

These are Front Strand Beach, Loughshinny Beach and Sandymount Strand in Co Dublin, as well as Lady’s Bay in Buncrana, Co Donegal, and Trá na mBan in Spidéal, Co Galway.

With the publication of this report, and as the weather is starting to warm up a bit, let’s test your knowledge of Irish beaches.

Try our quiz.

Which Dublin beach is this? Alamy Stock Photo Seapoint Dollymount

Sandymount Portmarnock Where is this? Alamy Stock Photo Curracloe Rosslare

Duncannon Brittas Bay Which Mayo beach is this? Alamy Stock Photo Keel Beach Old Head

Keem Beach Mulranny And where in Co Clare is this? Alamy Stock Photo Fanore Beach Lahinch

Kilkee Spanish Point Where is this? Alamy Stock Photo Rush Malahide

Skerries Donabate Where in Northern Ireland is this? Alamy Stock Photo Whiterocks Ballygally

Helen's Bay Benone This Kerry beach is… Alamy Stock Photo Banna Strand Castlegregory

Kells Ballybunion Where is this? Alamy Stock Photo Dog's Bay Silverstrand

Spiddal Furbo What about this? Alamy Stock Photo Árainn Mhór Inis Óirr

Trá an Dóilín An Trá Mór And finally, where can this beach be found in Cork? Alamy Stock Photo Inchydoney Barleycove

Garretstown Youghal Answer all the questions to see your result! You scored out of ! Top Dog Pawsitively perfect Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Clever Cat! Almost purrfect Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Fintastic Flippin good Share your result: Share You scored out of ! What are ewe doing?! Baaaaaaad. Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Turtley Awful! Shell of a bad effort. Share your result: Share