Irish embassies provided help to over 1,200 citizens abroad last year

THE DEPARTMENT OF Foreign Affairs assisted over 1,200 Irish citizens abroad in 2021, including those evacuating from Afghanistan.

Following the publication of the figures today, Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney said that demand for help from Irish embassies around the world remains high.

The number of cases dealt with last year was down significantly on 2020 due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Overall, 1,243 cases were dealt with in 2021, down significantly from 8,855 cases the previous year. However, 6,828 cases in 2020 related to Covid alone when compared to 192 last year.

The figures are across 94 embassies and consulates around the world as well as over 90 honorary consuls.

Irish missions abroad provide a range of help and support to citizens in distress abroad, including help with travel documents, providing travel or language advice or help in grave situations, such as natural disasters, terror attacks or if a citizen is the victim of a crime.

However, Irish missions do not provide legal or medical advice and do not have a budget to help citizens with such expenses.

Consular assistance was provided to 127 Irish citizens in cases of arrest and 168 in medical cases.

The death of Irish citizens abroad is also frequently cause for the involvement of Irish embassies. More than 210 families required the support of the department following the death of a loved one abroad in 2021.

Consular Assistance Statistics 2021. Source: Department of Foreign Affairs

The department also supported citizens impacted by crisis situations, such as in Afghanistan.

From August, the department assisted in the evacuation of 108 Irish citizens and their dependents from Afghanistan after the Taliban took control of the country following the withdrawal of US troops.

The department also helped 156 people to return to Ireland from Morocco in December after flights to Morocco were suspended amid concern over the Covid-19 Omicron variant.

Commenting on the work of the Irish missions in 2021, Minister Coveney said the nature of the assistance provided is “becoming increasingly complex” as more and more cases involve “difficult circumstances and require ongoing management for an extended period of time”.

I am proud of the professional and compassionate service that is provided by my Department to citizens in difficulty overseas. Citizens should know that they can always contact our nearest Embassy or Consulate to access support.

He reminded citizens to consult the department’s latest travel advice before going abroad due to a “heightened risk” that requirements for international travel may change at short notice or that citizens may contract Covid while travelling.

“While most journeys overseas go smoothly, the statistics that we are releasing today show that things can go wrong. It is important to be prepared. In the year ahead, I urge those travelling to get comprehensive travel insurance. Anyone travelling to Europe should also carry an ‘EHIC’, European Health Insurance Card,” he said.

“Those travelling to high risk countries should register their travel details using the Department’s online Citizens’ Registration service, so that we can contact you should an unforeseen crisis arise while you are travelling.”

Coveney also paid tribute to the non-governmental organisations that helped Irish citizens abroad last year.

“I also want to acknowledge the invaluable support provided by our close partners, including the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust, the Irish Council for Prisoners Overseas, Crosscare, the Dublin Rape Crisis Centre and Safehome Ireland. These organisations, and others, provide vital services to citizens and their families who experience difficult and in some cases tragic situations overseas,” he said.