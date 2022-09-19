Irish judge Síofra O'Leary elected president of the European Court of Human Rights

AN IRISH JUDGE has been elected as the new president of the European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR).

53-year-old Síofra O’Leary will be the first woman to hold the position.

She is set to take up office on 1 November, succeeding Robert Spano from Iceland.

O’Leary holds a Bachelor of Civil Law from University College Dublin and a PhD from the European University Institute in Florence, Italy.

She has worked as a judge at the ECtHR since July 2015 and has been the vice-president of the Court since January of this year.

The ECtHR is an international court set up in 1959 to rule on individual or state applications alleging violations of the civil and political rights set out in the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR).

Its judgments are binding on the 46 Council of Europe member states that have ratified the Convention.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney has this afternoon congratulated O’Leary on her election.

“Judge O’Leary has served with great distinction since her appointment to the Court, and her election as president is a mark of the high regard in which she is held,” Coveney said.

The Minister said it is “a source of pride that the first female President of the Court should be an Irish judge”.

“The Court is central to the protection of human rights, fundamental freedoms and the rule of law in Europe. Never have these ideals and principles been more important,” Coveney said.

“In its capacity as President of the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe, Ireland is committed to supporting the work of the Court in ensuring its continued effectiveness and independence,” he said.