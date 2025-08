A WEST BELFAST Irish language organisation has said its new youth a community hub will no longer bear the name of a prominent American trade unionist after he praised US President Donald Trump’s recent bombing of Iran.

Glór na Móna said that the comments made in a letter sent to Trump by the International Longshoremen Association president, Harold Daggett, do not represent the values and principles of the organisation.

For this reason, the organisation said it had ended the funding agreement with the association.

Daggett had congratulated Trump for joining in the Israeli attacks on Iran in June of this year, which targeted the country’s nuclear energy facilities and high-ranking members of its military, “while defending Israel, one of our nation’s most faithful and supportive allies”.

The Israeli attack on Iran was widely condemned around the world. However, it was supported by most Western countries, including the US, who said Israel had a right to defend itself, despite it being Israel that instigated the conflict, which lasted 12 days and killed hundreds of Iranians and at least 28 Israelis.

Advertisement

Glór na Móna said it was proud of its “long-term commitment to solidarity and internationalism” and that the people of West Belfast “have suffered grievously because of the conflict in our country and have a natural affinity with other oppressed peoples in struggle against colonisation”.

“This solidarity has always extended to the people of Palestine, particularly at this time, in the context of the genocide and mass starvation being perpetrated by the Israeli government.”

Glór na Móna said the loss of the finding was “undoubtedly a setback” for its Croí na Carraige project.

“Naturally, this presents Glór na Móna with a fresh challenge in providing our community with the facilities it sorely needs and deserves,” it said.

“Twenty-seven years after the signing of the Good Friday Agreement, our young people are still being forced to avail of programmes in temporary mobiles. This is unacceptable and intolerable.

“The ongoing failure to treat our young people as equals will be met with the same determination and resolve that has fuelled the growth of Glór na Móna and the revival of the Irish language.”

Harold Daggett has been contacted by The Journal and asked for comment.