Irish man and his wife killed in New York crash by suspected drunk-driver

A 33-YEAR-OLD Irish man and his wife have been killed in a car crash in New York.

John Heneghan, aged 33, and his wife Caitlyn Holtzman, aged 32, were killed when a car collided with their vehicle around 30km north of Albany in New York state.

Heneghan, who was originally from Mayo, was living in New York.

A spokesperson from the Department for Foreign Affairs said they were aware of the incident and were providing consular assistance to the family.

A 58-year-old man has been charged by local police with aggravated vehicular homicide, two counts of vehicular manslaughter and driving while intoxicated according to the US paper The Daily Gazette. The paper reported that the man has been named as 58-year-old Dickie R Winn.

Three other people were injured in the crash, when Winn’s vehicle allegedly hit the car containing Heneghan and his wife while it was stopped at an intersection.

Two of the three injured in the crash have been named as Luke O’Doherty and Enda Crowley, both of whom are Irish. The third person was an American, Julia Staples. New York State police said their injuries were serious but not life-threatening.

Winn is due back in court on 29 May.