This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Monday 27 May, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Irish man and his wife killed in New York crash by suspected drunk-driver

John Heneghan was originally from Mayo but was living in New York.

By Dominic McGrath Monday 27 May 2019, 1:52 PM
1 hour ago 13,034 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4655641
John Heneghan and his wife Caitlyn Holtzman were living in New York.
Image: Facebook
John Heneghan and his wife Caitlyn Holtzman were living in New York.
John Heneghan and his wife Caitlyn Holtzman were living in New York.
Image: Facebook

A 33-YEAR-OLD Irish man and his wife have been killed in a car crash in New York.

John Heneghan, aged 33, and his wife Caitlyn Holtzman, aged 32, were killed when a car collided with their vehicle around 30km north of Albany in New York state. 

Heneghan, who was originally from Mayo, was living in New York. 

A spokesperson from the Department for Foreign Affairs said they were aware of the incident and were providing consular assistance to the family. 

A 58-year-old man has been charged by local police with aggravated vehicular homicide, two counts of vehicular manslaughter and driving while intoxicated according to the US paper The Daily Gazette. The paper reported that the man has been named as 58-year-old Dickie R Winn. 

Three other people were injured in the crash, when Winn’s vehicle allegedly hit the car containing Heneghan and his wife while it was stopped at an intersection. 

Two of the three injured in the crash have been named as Luke O’Doherty and Enda Crowley, both of whom are Irish. The third person was an American, Julia Staples. New York State police said their injuries were serious but not life-threatening. 

Winn is due back in court on 29 May.  

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Dominic McGrath
domcgrat@tcd.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie