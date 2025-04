AN IRISH MAN has died while swimming off the coast of Malta on yesterday afternoon.

According to local police, the 76-year-old man, who was understood to be visiting Malta on holiday, was found unresponsive in the water near Xatt is-Sajjieda in the town of St Julian’s shortly before 12.45pm.

Emergency responders were called after bystanders spotted the man floating in the sea and raised the alarm.

He was brought to shore and given assistance, but passed away shortly after.

Police are investigating the incident, and said that a magisterial inquiry had been opened.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said that it is aware of the case and is providing consular assistance.