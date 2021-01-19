#Open journalism No news is bad news

Irish man (29) dies following avalanche in Switzerland

The incident happened at a ski slope near Siviez in the Col des Gentianes region.

By Hayley Halpin Tuesday 19 Jan 2021, 5:32 PM
File photo - Swiss mountains
Image: Shutterstock/dmitry_islentev
Image: Shutterstock/dmitry_islentev

AN IRISH MAN has died following an avalanche in Switzerland, Swiss Police have said.

The incident happened at a ski slope near Siviez in the Col des Gentianes region of the country yesterday afternoon. 

Following the avalanche, the man was rescued and flown by helicopter to Sion Hospital where he died, according to police.

Swiss Police have identified the man as a 29-year-old Irish national who was residing in Valais. 

The public prosecutor has opened an investigation into the incident. 

The Department of Foreign Affairs has been contacted for comment. 

Hayley Halpin
