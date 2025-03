AN IRISH MAN has died after being hit by a vehicle in Thailand on Monday.

The man, identified as 54-year-old Neil More O’Ferrall, died after being hit by an SUV in the town of Khao Lak in the Phang Nga province in western Thailand at around 9pm yesterday evening.

It is understood that he suffered critical injuries to his neck.

Local media reported that the collision occurred close to the Sangsawan Palace Resort.

Neil was rushed to Khao Lak Medical Centre, where he passed away from his injuries.

Police arrived at the scene shortly after the collision, where the driver of the vehicle cooperated with investigators.

An investigation into the fatal crash is ongoing.

The Department of Foreign Affairs confirmed this evening that it is aware of this case and is providing consular assistance.

“As with all consular cases, the Department does not comment on the details of individual cases,” a Department spokesperson said.