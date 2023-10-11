Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
#ISRAEL AND PALESTINE: The Israeli army has ruled out an attack from Lebanon on its northern border after it previously reported a suspected “aerial infiltration” into Israeli air space from Lebanon. Follow our latest updates here.
#US POLITICS: The American Republican party has named Steve Scalise as their candidate for speaker of the US House of Representatives this evening, the announcement comes after the party has faced paralysing internal divisions.
#GRETA THUNBERG has been fined for disobeying police during a climate protest.
An official portrait of former taoiseach Brian Cowen has gone on display in Leinster House over a decade after he left office.
The portrait was hung last week beside the Dáil chamber door, alongside the portraits of other former taoisigh.
It is hanging beside the portrait of fellow former taoiseach Bertie Ahern.
The portrait was painted by artist Blaise Smith. It previous went on show at the 192nd Royal Hibernian Academy annual exhibition.
