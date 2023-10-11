Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

IRELAND

The Tanaiste has confirmed the death of a 22-year-old Irish-Israeli woman, Kim Damti, who had been missing since Hamas launched a series of surprise attacks on Saturday.

The families of Irish troops who were living in Lebanon have left their accomodation in a seaside town near where Hezbollah militants launched missiles into Israel.

The CEO of the Peter McVerry Trust has resigned amid cash flow issues.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has warned Israel against targeting civilian infrastructure in its reprisal attacks on Hamas in Gaza.

The Health Minister has said that the allocation for health in Budget 2024 is about “running the services we have” after medical organisations that had called for radical investment expressed their disappointment.

Plans for a new deep-water port in Co Meath have been revealed.

Legislation that will allow nightclubs to open until 6am and pubs to open until 12.30am may need to be separated into two so changes in the licensing laws can be brought in by next summer.

WORLD

#ISRAEL AND PALESTINE: The Israeli army has ruled out an attack from Lebanon on its northern border after it previously reported a suspected “aerial infiltration” into Israeli air space from Lebanon. Follow our latest updates here.

#US POLITICS: The American Republican party has named Steve Scalise as their candidate for speaker of the US House of Representatives this evening, the announcement comes after the party has faced paralysing internal divisions.

#GRETA THUNBERG has been fined for disobeying police during a climate protest.

PARTING SHOT

An official portrait of former taoiseach Brian Cowen has gone on display in Leinster House over a decade after he left office.

The portrait was hung last week beside the Dáil chamber door, alongside the portraits of other former taoisigh.

It is hanging beside the portrait of fellow former taoiseach Bertie Ahern.

The portrait was painted by artist Blaise Smith. It previous went on show at the 192nd Royal Hibernian Academy annual exhibition.