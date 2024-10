TAOISEACH SIMON HARRIS has said the attack on UNIFIL peacekeeping troops in Lebanon must be a turning point in the escalating violence in the Middle East.

Unifil – the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon – confirmed today that Israeli tank fire struck its headquarters in Lebanon’s south, wounding two members.

Irish troops were unharmed.

Speaking to students at an event in Georgetown University in Washington DC, Harris said called the Israeli actions “utterly unacceptable”.

He went on reassure the families of the Irish troops that their safety is of paramount importance to the government.

Harris confirmed that “various contingency planning for all possible eventualities” to keep Irish peacekeepers safe have been considered.

Turning point

The Taoiseach said this “has to be a moment where the world says no” to further war in the region.

He warned that world leaders would show a lack of moral courage “if we say it in hushed tones or if we say ‘no, but’”, in its response to the attack.

Harris says what's happening now to UNIFIL troops in Lebanon is ‘utterly unacceptable’ pic.twitter.com/5fc2iLZmHr — Christina Finn (@christinafinn8) October 10, 2024

“I understand very well that everybody, any right thinking person in the world wants to see a ceasefire,” he said, “But I also know this: the efforts of the world to date to bring about a ceasefire have been ineffective.”

Harris has come under fire for his approach to the US visit, amid his avoidance at directly raising the sale of the US supplying arms to Israel.

Speaking to reporters this afternoon, Harris said the actions are “a clear breach of international law”.

For anybody, to deliberately fire on peacekeeping troops is unacceptable, he added.

“There’s clear international law around the issue of peacekeeping,” said Harris, calling the actions of Israel ”an extremely egregious breach of international law”.

Following his meeting with US President Joe Biden yesterday, the Taoiseach said he was leaving the White House with “the view that the President had a conversation with the Prime Minister of Israel today that I hope turns out to be one of real substance in terms of action”.

Asked if he was “disappointed” and if he still had “confidence” in Biden’s briefing of that phone call with Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu following the UNIFIL attack, Harris said he was in “no doubt about the significance” of what President Biden had discussed with Netanyahu.

“Israel will have to be judged always on what it does and not what it says,” said the Taoiseach.

“I feel, being very honest, I feel the intimidatory behaviour towards peacekeepers is utterly, utterly unacceptable and must be protested at the highest level,” said Harris.