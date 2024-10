Signage announces the impending arrival of Hurricane Milton in Port Richey, Florida, as people leave the area on Tuesday Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

PEOPLE ACROSS FLORIDA are evacuating the state ahead of Hurricane Milton making landfall, including many Irish-Americans.

The Category 5 storm, due to hit the south east of the United States in the coming hours, is set to be one of the strongest storms to hit the country in decades.



Near-record winds of up to 165 miles per hour (270 km/h) are expected in some areas. The region is still reeling from the effects of Hurricane Helene, which caused devastation less than two weeks ago.

Update 1400 AIR FORCE RESERVE #HURRICANE HUNTERS FIND THAT MILTON'S INTENSITY

HAS REBOUNDED...

...TODAY IS THE LAST FULL DAY FOR #FLORIDA RESIDENTS TO GET THEIR

FAMILIES AND HOMES READY AND #EVACUATE IF TOLD TO DO SO...

For more information visit https://t.co/0qJ2lutNUL pic.twitter.com/7in3ARodB9 — National Hurricane Center (@NWSNHC) October 8, 2024

Irish woman Mary Kealy, who lives in the Tampa Bay area, said Helene caused huge damage but Milton is expected to be “much worse”.

Mary told The Journal she and her family have “never really totally panicked” with storms in the past, but this is different.

“We have evacuated for the first time,” she said, speaking from an Airbnb in Savannah, Georgia.

Attention Irish citizens in Florida: Hurricane #Milton is now a Category 4. Its projected path will impact much of Florida. Please follow the advice of local authorities, including regarding evacuations, follow expert official advice & stay safe. See: https://t.co/y5vLqjitNL pic.twitter.com/E4hU5DNL3B — Irish Consulate Miami (@IrelandCGMiami) October 7, 2024

Milton could be the worst storm to hit Florida in over 100 years, US President Joe Biden said on Tuesday.

“This could be the worst storm to hit Florida in over a century. God willing it won’t be, but that’s what it’s looking like right now,” Biden told reporters at the White House.

“You should evacuate now, now, now. You should have already evacuated. It’s a matter of life and death, and that’s not hyperbole,” he said.

Taoiseach Simon Harris has just landed in Washington DC for a bilateral meeting with Biden at the White House on Wednesday.

The meeting is still expected to go ahead, but a reception for invited guests at the White House Rose Garden being “postponed” due to the incoming hurricane.

First time evacuating in 60 years

Mary is originally from Castlebar in Co Mayo, but has lived in the US for many years. She lived in New Jersey for some time, before moving to Florida in 2018 to retire.

She and her partner, Mike Kane, live in a town called Dunedin in the Tampa Bay area.

Mary Kealy and Mike Kane pictued at Dunedin Marina. Mary said the pier was subsequently destroyed by Hurricane Helene two weeks ago. Mary Kealy Mary Kealy

Tampa is expected to suffer an influx of water up to 15 feet (4.5 meters) above ground, and rainfall of up to 15 inches (38 centimeters) is expected to cause severe flash flooding.

Mary and Mike decided to evacuate on Monday and are now staying in Savannah after driving across state lines.

One of her daughters, Kara, lives nearby in Tampa Bay with her husband Michael and their two young sons, Milo and Henry. They are also now in Savannah.

Kara and her son Milo at an art café in Savannah on Tuesday Mary Kealy Mary Kealy

Speaking to The Journal, Mary said many of her friends and neighbours are still dealing with the aftermath of Helene.

“We had Hurricane Helene two weeks ago. I’ve never seen anything like it, that was unbelievable.

And this is supposed to be historical, you know, much worse than that. So I can’t even imagine.

“Until this year, we really haven’t experienced storms that are like this.”

Mary and Mike didn’t leave their home during Helene as they were not in the direct path of the storm.

In fact, Mike grew up in Dunedin and this is the first time in 60 years that he has ever evacuated due to a storm.

“This is the first time I’ve ever left… I mean, this one scares me. All the rest have not, this one does,” Mike told us.

[Storms are] a part of life growing up in that area. But when you get something historical like this, you know, you don’t want to be on the wrong side of fate.

Still recovering from Helene

Mary said they “spent the last week helping friends clear out their entire homes” after the damage caused by Helene. Many people’s belongings are outdoors, meaning flying debris will be a massive issue when Milton hits.

“We’ve just gone through this. We have friends that we’ve helped relocate. People are still without homes, people are sleeping in their cars.

“Every single thing in their homes is on the streets. Entire neighborhoods were wiped out.

“There’s mattresses, you name it, everything – nothing can be saved because of the mould and bacteria. So now the biggest fear is of everything just flying all around the place.”

Mary's son-in-law Michael and her gradnsons Henry and Milo are now all in Savannah, Georgia Mary Keary Mary Keary

Mary said, in some neighbourhoods, “everything in the house is out on the front lawn”.

There’s going to be flying projectiles everywhere. Even if you think you’re safe, there are just so many unknowns, uncertainties.

Mary said the drive to Savannah would normally take about six hours but, due to the huge volume of people leaving Florida, it took them close to 13 hours this time.

“It was bumper-to-bumper traffic, eight miles an hour through the entire state last night.”

Mary said the family is going to stay in Savannah until at least Friday, but are waiting to see how things pan out.

'God help us' written outside an apartment in the Davis Islands community in Tampa Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

She said most of their friends and neighbours have already evacuated, but a number have chosen to stay at home for various reasons – some don’t want to leave because they can’t bring their pets with them.

The main thing is, of course, that the family is safe. But Mike said the unknown of what damage may be caused to their homes, and their wider community, is taking a huge toll.

“Not knowing what you’ll be looking at when you come back, that’s tough mentally for a lot of people,” he said.

“You don’t know what you’re coming back to.”

Contains reporting from © AFP 2024