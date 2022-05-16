#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 16 May 2022
Irish Rail says on-board catering services unlikely to return until 2023 at the earliest

The company said it had been unable to tender a new contract with catering provider RailGourmet.

By Jane Moore Monday 16 May 2022, 2:00 PM
10 minutes ago 634 Views 1 Comment
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

THERE WILL BE no on-board catering services on Irish Rail’s intercity services until 2023 at the earliest, the company has announced. 

In a statement, Irish Rail said it had been unable to tender a new contract with catering provider RailGourmet, who provided snacks, coffees and a trolley service on intercity journeys.

“This is despite extensive efforts by both Iarnród Éireann and RailGourmet to see on-board catering services resume, following their enforced absence for two years of the pandemic,” the statement said. 

“We will quickly commence the process to tender for a new catering contract.However, this will mean that catering services are unlikely to be available on board until at least early 2023.”

Irish Rail’s on-board catering service was suspended at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, and since the lifting of face covering regulations in February, staff issues and significant additional costs meant RailGourmet was unable to resume services.

“We sincerely apologise to customers who will be inconvenienced by this and we look forward to returning the on-board catering service to you as soon as we can,” the statement added.

Irish Rail highlighted that many intercity stations have existing retail and catering facilities, and said it will work “to further enhance” these for customers where possible. 

Catering services on the Dublin-Belfast route, under a separate contract with Corporate Catering Services Ltd, are continuing to operate on a limited basis.

About the author:

Jane Moore
@janemoore__
jane@thejournal.ie

