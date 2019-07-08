This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Another record-breaking year for Irish restaurateur Patrick Guilbaud, as his profits soar by €520,000

Restaurant Patrick Guilbaud is Ireland’s only two-star Michelin restaurant – Guilbaud says he’ll “try” to get a three-star.

By Gordon Deegan Monday 8 Jul 2019, 9:34 PM
25 minutes ago 3,713 Views 7 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4716377
Patrick Guilbaud at a photoshoot in March 2009.
Image: Sasko Lazarov/Photocall Ireland
Patrick Guilbaud at a photoshoot in March 2009.
Patrick Guilbaud at a photoshoot in March 2009.
Image: Sasko Lazarov/Photocall Ireland

IRELAND’S MOST CELEBRATED restaurateur, Patrick Guilbaud said that his two-Michelin star restaurant last year enjoyed its best ever year as the business recorded profits of over €520,000.

Guilbaud was commenting on new accounts filed by his restaurant firm, Becklock showing that post tax profits for Restaurant Patrick Guilbaud increased by 34% from €390,840 in 2017 to €524,952 in the 12 months to the end of August last.

In an interview, Guilbaud said: “We had our most successful year ever last year. Business is going very well this year and we are hoping that this year will be as good as last year.”

The restaurant has been operating since 1981 and has already weathered five recessions before enjoying consecutive record years in the past number of years

The record-breaking year in 2018 for the business follows four consecutive record-breaking years in 2017, 2016, 2015 and 2014.

Guilbaud said: “Business goes up every year – we are very lucky.”

The restaurant re-opened in November 2016 after a major revamp and Guilbaud said: “The challenge is always there to keep our high standards – ‘don’t look back, always look forward’.”

The restaurant – housed in the five-star Merrion Hotel in Dublin – secured its second Michelin star in 1996 and has retained it since.

The restaurant is Ireland’s only two star Michelin restaurant and on the bid to secure the third Michelin star, Guilbaud said: “We would love that before I die. We always try.”

In the restaurant’s revamped kitchen, 14 chefs, led by Guillaume Lebrun, cook and prepare the food for the diners seated at the 21 table restaurant.

Accumulated profits at Becklock last year increased from €1.165m to €1.69m last year.

The firm’s cash pile increased by €239,419 from €939,638 to €1.17m.

Guilbaud sad that that around 60% of customers over the Summer months are overseas with 40% Irish.

He said: “A few years ago, that was the opposite. We are also seeing much younger people coming into the restaurant for special occasions.”

Patrons who opt for the restaurant’s evening eight course can pay €205 per head, or can pay €156 for a four course meal while a two course lunch costs a more affordable €52 per head or €62 for three courses.

The restaurant’s á la carte menu includes croquettes of suckling pig, red king crab, ravioli of blue lobster for starters and fillet of Irish beef, lamb fillet and Celtic Sea Black Sole for main course.

The restaurant has around 40 staff and staff costs last year increased from €1.34m to €1.43m. Directors’ pay totalled €488,338 made up of emoluments of €383,530 and pension contributions of €104,808.

