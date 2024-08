AN IRISH TEENAGER has been arrested in Portugal on suspicion of attempted homicide after several Dutch holidaymakers were attacked.

Police in the Algarve said that an “intense and violent” fight broke out between a number of Irish and Dutch holidaymakers.

Yesterday, the 19-year-old Irishman was arrested for attempted qualified homicide following the alleged fight, which happened in the popular area of Albufeira on Monday.

The Judicial Police (PJ) said that the victims, four men, were attacked with a sharp weapon, causing injuries that “put their lives in danger and required hospitalisation”.

Advertisement

According to the investigation by the Southern Directorate of the PJ, the attacks occurred following an argument, which led to an exchange of insults and which quickly escalated into a physical confrontation.

“The attacks were carried out in an intense and violent manner between three Irish citizens and nine Dutch citizens, aged between 17 and 21, inside the apartment complex where they were staying,” a spokesman for the PJ said.

“During the investigations carried out, evidence was collected that led to the complete identification of the suspect and subsequent arrest outside of flagrant crime.

“The detainee will be brought before the competent judicial authorities for the first judicial interrogation and application of coercive measures.”

The investigation is led by the Public Prosecutor’s Office, Department of Investigation and Criminal Prosecution of Albufeira.