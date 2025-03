OWNING A TESLA has always been a sign that a driver likely supports the cause of protecting the environment, but recently that T on the boots and bonnets of the world’s most recognisable electric cars has come to symbolise something quite different.

Since Elon Musk began publicly backing President Donald Trump, as well as other far-right political candidates and causes around the world, people have taken aim at the main source of the unelected billionaire’s wealth by holding ‘Tesla Takedown’ protests across the United States.

A protest is set to take place outside the dealership in Dublin this weekend.

There have also been numerous incidents where dealerships, charging stations and vehicles have been vandalised, often with swastikas or other references to the salute Musk gave during an inauguration event in Washington, which Jewish groups in the US condemned as fascist. There have also been multiple cases of arson.

“This is domestic terrorism. Those responsible will be pursued, caught, and brought to justice,” FBI Director Kash Patel said yesterday.

‘Toxic brand’

Similar incidents of vandalism have been reported in Europe, including in Belfast, and some Irish Tesla drivers are now feeling more than a hint of buyer’s remorse, as they told The Journal.

“We’re supposed to have been the motorists doing the right thing for the environment but now, we’re the guys who are somehow linked with all the negative things that Musk is doing,” said one Irish Tesla driver who wished to remain anonymous.

“I have to admit, since January, I’ve had a few dirty looks from other motorists when sitting in traffic and it’s starting to feel like I’m driving this kind of toxic brand.”

He said he has taken “some light slagging” from his friends and family, who have been asking him if he’s going to sell his car or put a sticker over the Tesla badge.

Anti-Elon Musk demonstrators hold placards outside a Tesla showroom in New York City. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Other Tesla drivers described similar feelings of embarrassment.

“I have noticed lately people looking at me and my car more while I’m stopped in traffic,” said Brian from Cork, who was shown the middle finger by a pedestrian recently.

“I haven’t told anybody who physically hasn’t seen me in it due to the negative publicity,” said Conor from Meath.

“There used to be a joke: ‘How do you know someone has an iPhone? They’ll tell you!!’

“It’s nearly a situation now that ‘How do you know someone drives a Tesla? They WON’T tell you!!’”

One Tesla owner living in Canada, where the impacts of the Trump administration have already led to wide scale public anger and resentment, said he has covered the logos with a maple leaf on the front and a shamrock on the rear of his car.

“I love the car,” he said. “Best car I’ve ever owned.”

But he also said: “I absolutely hate what it represents.”

“I hope nobody attacks my car, but with Elon and the orange man baby attacking Canada, and much of the Western world, I won’t be surprised, and yes I have double-checked my insurance coverage!”

The forecourt of the Tesla dealership on the Boucher Road in Belfast., where cars were vandalised. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

A Tesla owner in Dublin, who wished to remain anonymous, said he is “constantly concerned that it will be targeted”.

“I don’t like Elon, or Trump – in fact I disagree with most all of their rhetoric,” they said.

“I wish people would consider that many of the owners bought or booked their cars before Elon went bonkers. They don’t necessarily reflect the driver’s political views!”

Resale issues

The Kildare-based driver also said he would be open to selling the car but admits it is unlikely to fetch a great price on the second-hand market, a concern shared by a number of Tesla drivers who spoke to The Journal.

“So I’m stuck with it for now and will need to keep it for a few years to make it work financially, but it might be time for some sort of ‘I don’t support Elon’ bumper sticker,” he said.

“Or else, maybe Elon will sell or be removed from the company and we’ll be able to sleep easy again.”

The idea that Musk could be turfed out as CEO would have seemed almost unthinkable not so long ago, but one major investor called for exactly that last week at the same time as board members, including Musk’s brother Kimbal, offloaded more than $100m in shares collectively.

Gareth in Canada has also looked into selling his Tesla, which cost him 85,000 Canadian dollars, but it’s not financially viable to do so.

“I can’t get any more than $22k for the car, with 118k kilometres. I still owe $20k on the car, and the fact that it still drives like the week I got it, means I cannot sell it for a loss.”

Not everyone

Not everyone shares the same concerns about the company’s reputation though.

Eddie in Meath said he’s been driving electric vehicles since 2017 and that the Tesla has been the most efficient so far.

“To date, I haven’t got anything negative for being in a Tesla, other than a bit of banter from a friend,” he said.

He also wondered if some of Musk’s actions in government and the public reaction has been overblown.

He said he only knows the names of CEOs at a few companies from which he’s bought products, Tesla being one of them.

But when he looked into the management of car companies he’s bought from before, like Renault and Volkswagen, he found some “serious allegations”. (Renault’s former CEO and chairman Carlos Ghosn is a fugitive wanted by Interpol over allegations of financial crime, for example.)

Eddie also owned a Volkswagen when the Germany carmaker was found to have cheated on emissions tests in 2015.

“That’s the only time I moved away from a brand,” he said of the emissions scandal.

“But I’m happy for now still owning a Tesla,” he said, adding that he would probably buy another next time, as long as there isn’t a better deal out there.

“With Elon and Trump being in the news every day and clickbait being 90% of it, I am becoming blind to it more and more. I don’t know what’s true and what’s not. A large part seems more manufactured, but who knows?”