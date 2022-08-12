Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Friday 12 August 2022
Irish Water reminds people to conserve water as hot spell continues and supply runs low

Overnight restrictions are in place in parts of West Cork, Kerry and Galway.

By Jamie McCarron Friday 12 Aug 2022, 7:43 PM
16 minutes ago 569 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5839966
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

IRISH WATER IS asking the public to continue their efforts to conserve water in order to ensure critical supplies can be maintained into late summer and autumn.

There has been a steady increase in the number of supplies that are being impacted by drought conditions although  the majority of Irish Water’s 750 water treatment plants continue to meet the demand for water supply.

At present there are 37 supplies nationwide where Irish Water is implementing measures to ensure taps keep flowing.

In most cases, there is no impact on customers but there are a small number of locations where overnight restrictions are in place.

These include parts of West Cork, Kerry and Galway. 

In addition to areas where there are active interventions taking place there are over 60 supplies around the country that are being closely monitored by Irish Water to ensure that normal supply is maintained for the rest of the summer.

Irish Water’s Head of Asset Operations, Tom Cuddy, said, “We would like to thank the public for their support in conserving water to date and remind everyone to continue to take some simple steps to reduce their usage.”

“By reducing our water use, for example turning off the hose and avoiding power washing, we can all help to avoid further restrictions and ensure there is enough water for homes and businesses, agriculture, fisheries and essential amenities.”

Irish Water have announced the development of a conservation calculator so the public can work out how much water they are.

The calculator is available on the Irish Water website at www.water.ie/calculator  

Irish Water have encouraged members of the public to check for leaks on outdoor taps or troughs and remember that paddling pools and swimming pools can use huge volumes of water.

Jamie McCarron
@JamieMcCarron5
jamie.mccarron@thejournal.ie

