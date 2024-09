AN IRISHMAN WHO was hiking in Sardinia has been missing since yesterday.

It is understood that the man was hiking in the municipality of Iglesias, on the trail on of the Cammino Minerio di Santa Barbara, between Masua and Cala Domestica.

He had been on a walking trip with his family and went for a hike on his own at around 8am.

Advertisement

At around 2pm his family notified emergency services.

It is understood drones have been deployed as part of the in search efforts.

The Department of Foreign Affairs has said it is aware of the case and is providing consular assistance.

Temperatures in Sardinia today are over 35 degrees Celsius.

With reporting by Niall O’Connor