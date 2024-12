AN IRISHMAN IS facing possible jail time in the United Arab Emirates after being accused of sending threatening emojis to a Belgian acquaintance who he says took his possessions without permission, according to the advocacy group Detained in Dubai.

Stuart Quiney, a 39-year-old property renovator from Laragh in County Wicklow, travelled to Dubai in September and is currently staying with a friend while subject to a travel ban.

The text messages were sent while Quiney was in Ireland, before he landed in Dubai.

He has been stuck there for 12 weeks now and is set to appear in court tomorrow.

Quiney went to Dubai in January 2022 to help a friend set up his new life there.

“He was introduced to a Belgian resident who assisted his friend to get an apartment by providing a local ID, Detained in Dubai said in a statement today.

He stayed with his friend for two months and had intended to return a week later to spend more time with his friend.

“He left some of his belongings in the apartment. While both he and his friend were away, the Belgian let himself into the place and removed all of their personal belongings without permission,” the statement said.

“Stuart was understandably upset and hoped he’d be able to recover his things, they were personal to him including small but sentimental gifts from his grandmother.”

Quiney drafted multiple legal letters but they were “completely ignored”, according to Detained in Dubai.

“I don’t really mind the clothes, it’s just those things that were my grandmother’s and a gift from a friend that is very important to me”, he told the organisations crisis manager and founder Radha Stirling.

“I came over in June last year and sent him a few messages, basically saying I wanted my things back or I would go to the police but I got no reply again”.

After returning to Ireland, Quiney found his grandmother was suffering from dementia and being moved into a home.

“It hit him very hard”, said Stirling. “She is his best friend. He dealt with the pain by drinking alcohol, something he only does once or twice a year. In a drunken state, he must remembered the theft of his other grandmother’s gift, reached for his phone and sent some emojis (eg. ninja man and blood drop) to the Belgian.”

“I very rarely drink so this is completely out of character for me. I’ve never been in trouble with the law,” Quiney told Detained in Dubai.

When he arrived on the 6 September, he was immediately taken into custody, transported to Al Barsha police station and told he could not leave the country, the organisation said.

“He has been advised that he could face several years in prison under strict laws that prohibit rude, offensive or threatening text messages, even if expressed sarcastically, jokingly between close friends or loved ones,” Detained in Dubai’s statement explained.

“Stuart’s mother has been in touch with the accuser and they have both apologised, but he has said he won’t withdraw the case,” said Stirling.

She said Dubai’s strict laws are often abused by complainants who open police cases merely as a means to extort victims.

“It’s unconscionable that this is allowed to happen. It puts people at risk of false allegations and wrongful prosecutions.

“The UAE’s Cybercrime laws are highly dangerous to tourists. They are unclear, subjective, arbitrarily enforced and the punishments can be severe.”

Stirling advised people planning to travel to the UAE to do a police check before they do so.