#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 5°C Thursday 6 May 2021
Advertisement

Prank TV show in Iraq depicting Isis attacks is taken off air

The show is a form of reality TV and follows Iraqi celebrity guests, including actresses and football players.

By Press Association Thursday 6 May 2021, 10:41 PM
36 minutes ago 2,214 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5430420
Image: PA
Image: PA

A TV SHOW in Iraq that lured guests into simulated ambushes by militants, forcing participants and viewers to experience some of the terror that was widespread under the rule of the so-called Islamic State group, has been ordered off air by the country’s media regulator.

The show’s cancellation followed widespread outrage from viewers.

The show is a form of reality TV and follows Iraqi celebrity guests, including actresses and football players.

They are invited to what is described as a “charity event” but then fall prey under various scenarios to a staged ambush by actors playing militants. They are later freed by other actors playing Iraqi security forces.

The show, Tannab Raslan, was being aired by the local Asia TV as a special during the holy month of Ramadan until Iraq’s Communication and Media Commission ordered it off the air.

The ambush re-enactments include fake weapons and stunt explosions while the “militants” threaten to detonate fake suicide vests. The show’s name refers to the name of its presenter, Raslan Haddad, and a popular Iraqi game that children play with marbles in which a score is called “tannab”.

Hidden cameras film everything – and the fear that grips the show’s guests is real. The show has raised ethics concerns and provoked outrage from angry viewers who said its content was highly offensive.

“The scenes bring back memories of Daesh once again,” said Baghdad resident Bashir al-Saddi, using the Arabic acronym for the Islamic State group. “Frankly, this is not acceptable, it is inhuman and uncivilised.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

But some, like one of the show’s actors and presenter Haddad, said the cancelation was unfair as it also depicts the heroism of Iraqi security forces. “The decision is unjust,” he said.

In one the most controversial episodes, cameras followed Iraqi actress Nessma Tanneb as she is taken to a rural area outside Baghdad under the pretext of meeting a family liberated from IS rule.

Along the way, she is told at a mock checkpoint that the area they are about to enter is unsafe and was under attack by IS militants just three hours earlier. Tanneb is visibly concerned and asks to turn back but is ignored.

Once she is brought inside a house, an explosion is heard, and actors playing militants storm the building. Tanneb – who at this point is blindfolded – cries out, screams and eventually faints as actors playing Iraqi soldiers burst onto the scene and “liberate” her.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie