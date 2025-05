ONE OF GAZA’S few remaining hospitals has said Israeli forces carried out a forced evacuation of its premises, as the Israeli military pushed on with its offensive in the Palestinian territory.

“Israeli occupation forces are currently carrying out a forced evacuation of patients and medical staff from inside Al-Awda Hospital in Tel al-Zaatar — the only hospital that was still operating in the northern Gaza Strip,” the hospital said in a statement yesterday.

The Israeli military did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The hospital earlier in the day said there were “still 97 people inside the hospital, including 13 patients and injured individuals, and 84 medical staff members.”

The health ministry in Gaza said Israel had “demanded the evacuation of Al-Awda Hospital in the northern Gaza governorate, effectively forcing it out of service.”

The UN humanitarian agency OCHA said efforts were “ongoing to evacuate patients and medical staff” from the hospital.

“The facility is currently overwhelmed with injuries and critically low on supplies,” it said in a statement.

“Ongoing hostilities over the past two weeks have damaged the hospital, disrupted access, and created panic, deterring people from seeking care.”

Palestinians in Gaza are suffering acute shortages of food, water, medical supplies, fuel and shelter, which has been caused by Israel’s attacks and blocking of aid.

French President Emmanuel Macron said this morning that European countries should “harden the collective position” against Israel if it does not respond appropriately to the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

With international pressure mounting on Israel over the deepening hunger crisis in Gaza, Macron said action was needed “in the next few hours and days”.

He also asserted recognition of a Palestinian state with conditions was “not only a moral duty, but a political necessity”.

If there was no response in line with the humanitarian situation in Gaza “in the coming hours and days… we will have to harden our collective position,” Macron said on a visit to Singapore.

Macron is on a diplomatic tour in Southeast Asia which also saw him visit Vietnam and Indonesia earlier this week.

While in Jakarta, Macron and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto issued a joint statement condemning Israeli plans to take control of Gaza and any moves to “forcibly remove the Palestinian population from their homeland”.

Paris hoped to “trigger a movement of recognition for a Palestinian state under certain conditions”, including the demilitarisation of Hamas and recognition of Israel’s right to exist and protect itself, Macron said in the Indonesian capital.

