Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 14°C Tuesday 18 October 2022
Advertisement

Businesswoman Jackie Lavin launches defamation proceedings against publisher of Sunday Times

The matter was briefly mentioned before Mr Justice Brian O’Moore today.

By Aodhan O Faolain Tuesday 18 Oct 2022, 4:27 PM
53 minutes ago 6,649 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5896446
Jackie Lavin
Image: Sasko Lazarov via RollingNews.ie
Jackie Lavin
Jackie Lavin
Image: Sasko Lazarov via RollingNews.ie

WELL-KNOWN BUSINESSWOMAN Jackie Lavin has launched defamation proceedings against the publisher of the Sunday Times newspaper over an article she says wrongly stated that she was forced to sell her former Co Kildare home.

In her action, Lavin claims that the article which was published in Ireland in early November 2021 about the sale of the 43-room three storey, period property at Oberstown House, in Co Kildare is “manifestly incorrect”.

Lavin who shared the house with her long time partner, businessman and star of the Irish television version of the Apprentice Bill Cullen, claims that the article wrongly states that she was forced to sell that property by a bank.

She claims that she had settled the debts referred to in the article in full, and at the time of publication, she did not owe that financial entity anything whatsoever.

Arising out of the article she wants to sue the newspaper’s publishers; the London-based Times Newspapers Limited; for defamation before the High Court in Dublin.

In her action she seeks damages, including aggravated damages, for alleged defamation, malicious falsehood and damage to her good name and character.

She also seeks an injunction restraining the defendant from any further publication of the allegedly defamatory material concerning her, and an order directing the newspaper to publish a correction of the allegedly defamatory statement in a manner agreed between the parties.

The matter was briefly mentioned before Mr Justice Brian O’Moore today.

The judge allowed Lavin, represented in court by Deirdre Miller Bl instructed by O’Sullivan and Associates Solicitors, to serve formal notice of the defamation proceedings on the defendant.

Formal permission to serve the proceedings is required from the court because the defendant is based outside of the jurisdiction.

Comments are closed as legal proceedings are ongoing. 

About the author:

About the author
Aodhan O Faolain

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie