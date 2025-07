A MAN SUSTAINED serious injuries in an alleged assault in Dublin city centre yesterday.

Gardaí and emergency services responded to the incident on James Joyce Street shortly after 8:30pm.

Advertisement

The injured man received treatment at the scene, and was subsequently brought to the Mater Hospital by ambulance.

His injuries are understood to be serious but not life-threatening.

The scene was been preserved for forensic examination and investigations are ongoing, a garda spokesperson said.