Japan searches for missing sightseeing boat carrying 26 people

RESCUERS IN JAPAN are searching for a sightseeing boat carrying 26 people after it sent a distress signal warning it was sinking, the coastguard and local media said.

The ‘Kazu 1′ was sailing in the cold and rough waters off the northern tip of Japan’s Hokkaido prefecture when it sent a signal to the coastguard saying it was taking on water and sinking, national broadcaster NHK said.

A local coastguard official confirmed to AFP that rescuers had “set up a taskforce to tackle the incident” and look for the missing, but declined to confirm any other details of the reported accident.

As of 9.30pm, some eight hours after the initial distress call, officials said the search was ongoing.

Local media reported that 24 passengers were on board the boat, including two children, as well as two crew members.

Everyone on the boat was wearing a life jacket, but the distress call said the vessel was “tilting about 30 degrees”, NHK said.

The Shiretoko Peninsula is a world heritage site designated by UNESCO in 2005 and is known for its unique wildlife, including the endangered Steller sea lion, as well as migratory birds and brown bears.

It is on the far northeastern tip of Hokkaido, where temperatures currently hover around zero degrees Celsius at night.

Local media reported the daytime water temperature in the area was around 2-3 degrees Celsius, and that some local fishing boats had returned to port early because of high waves and strong wind.

Japan’s coastguard have been involved in a variety of search and rescue missions around the archipelago, including the successful discovery last November of a 69-year-old man who spent 22 hours drifting in open water off southwestern Kagoshima.

