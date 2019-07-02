Jeremy Hunt on the backstop: 'We can avoid a border with the technology we have'

CANDIDATE FOR THE next British Prime Minister has said that the disagreements over the backstop boil down to “a disagreement on what technology can do” and said a border in Northern Ireland can be avoided “with the technology we have”.

The Tory party leadership hustings are taking place in Northern Ireland today, with the two remaining candidates to become Tory party leader and British Prime Minister – Boris Johnson and Hunt – face questions about their potential leaderships.

Responding to questions first, Foreign Secretary Hunt said that “we are never going to have a deal with the EU with a backstop”.

“The principle that we shouldn’t have border infrastructure is accepted on all sides,” he said, adding that they couldn’t accept a backstop that would “traps us to accept customs tariffs until we leave”.

The EU keep telling us the technology isn’t there – they want us to stay inside the Customs Union… There’s a disagreement over what technology can do – I don’t think we need new technology, I think we can do it with the technology we have.

When asked what he thought of the politicians of Northern Ireland being paid and not taking their roles in government, Hunt said: “It is totally unacceptable that are not turning up to work and doing their job” and that “this is a big abdication of their responsibility”.

Hunt said that the lesson that was learned from the success of the Good Friday Agreement was that the “personal involvement” of the Prime Minister was needed:

I will put in the time personally to get Stormont back up and running.

When asked about whether Westminster would legalise for more liberal abortion laws and same-sex marriage, Hunt said: “If I was Northern Irish, I would want those changed.”

He added that, “consensus in the province” was needed to move forward.

I sincerely hope the law does change, but you need an element of social consent… All I was say is that opinions change, and change dramatically.

Hunt was also asked what his views on the DUP were – he said that if he were to become Prime Minister, he would be open to doing a deal with them, but added:

“We paid the money, and I would like them to do their bit and help us get a Brexit deal through – I’ll leave it at that.”

The Tory party currently has no MPs from Northern Ireland.