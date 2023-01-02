Advertisement

Monday 2 January 2023
PA Images/Alamy Stock Photo Jeremy Renner attends a photocall for Arrival at the Corinthia Hotel in London (file photo)
# Lake Tahoe
Actor Jeremy Renner in critical condition after snow plough accident
The actor had been ploughing snow when he suffered serious injuries.
55 minutes ago

ACTOR JEREMY RENNER, known for his role as Hawkeye in several Marvel blockbusters, is in a critical but stable condition following an accident, his representative has told US media.

Renner had been ploughing snow when he suffered serious injuries, a representative told The Hollywood Reporter and Deadline.

“We can confirm Jeremy is in critical but stable condition with injuries suffered after experiencing a weather-related accident while ploughing snow earlier today,” Renner’s representative told the outlet on Sunday, without specifying where the accident took place.

“His family is with him and he is receiving excellent care,” the representative, who was unnamed, added.

Renner, 51, has been nominated for two Oscars for his roles in The Hurt Locker and The Town.

He has also appeared as Clint Barton, also known as superhero Hawkeye, in several Marvel films and a recent miniseries.

Renner owns property near Mt Rose-Ski Tahoe, an area near Reno, Nevada that has been hit by winter storms, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

He recently posted on social media about severe weather conditions in the area around Lake Tahoe, which borders California and Nevada and is a world-renowned skiing destination.

On 13 December, Renner tweeted a photo of a car buried by snow with the caption “Lake Tahoe snowfall is no joke.”

