Quiz: How much do you know about Jersey?

THIS WEEK, THE largest of the Channel Islands was the scene of a very tense Brexit stand-off.

A row over fishing rights for French trawlers led to the United Kingdom and France dispatching military ships to the area to monitor the situation. France also threatened to cut off the island’s electricity, most of which comes from France.

The row rumbles on. Let’s focus on this quiz instead to distract ourselves.

Where is Jersey? Shutterstock Off the coast of England Off the coast of Wales

Off the coast of Scotland Off the coast of France

I don't know. Earth? Definitely on Earth, anyway, I can say that much for sure. Is Jersey part of the United Kingdom? Shutterstock The answer is obviously yes. No. Do you even know what Jersey looks like? Google Maps Yep that's definitely it. Google Maps Ah, of course, the iconic shape of Jersey.

Google Maps This is Jersey, I would recognise it anywhere. Google Maps There it is! Jersey!

No, I don't, and I'm not even going to try and guess. Quick cow sidebar: What breed is this? Shutterstock Jersey I have no idea Jersey has been self-governing since the 13th century - who ruled over it before then? Wikimedia The Kingdom of France The Kingdom of England

The Duchy of Normandy The Kingdom of Denmark Jersey is not part of the United Kingdom, but it is a Crown dependency - but what is the UK still constitutionally responsible for in respect of Jersey? PA Images Defence Trade

Health Union Jacks French and English are both official languages of the island. The third is a Norman language called... Wikimedia Classical Norman Jèrriais

Guernésiais Le Jerséy Jersey is located roughly 150km from the south coast of England, and 20km away from France... so when was it liberated from German during World War II? Wikimedia Two weeks after D-Day in June 1944 - sure it's only around the corner from where the landings took place. The Germans gave up trying to occupy Jersey due to fierce resistance put up the islanders.

German forces surrendered the same day France was liberated, 19 August 1944. 9 May 1945, the day after Germany formally surrendered. Quick biscuit sidebar: What type is this? Jersey Dream Jersey Scheme

Jersey Bean Jersey Cream Jerseys are called jerseys because of the popularity of Jersey wool. Shutterstock True False Jersey is part of the Common Travel Area. Shutterstock True (let's go to Jersey right now, there are no direct flights from Ireland but we'll figure something out). False (let's not go to Jersey right now) Finally, what's this Jersey favourite? Don't say "Du Nièr Beurre", tell me what it's made of. Wikimedia Du Nièr Beurre. It's lard made from a deep-fried mix of Jersey wool, Jersey Creams, and Jersey cows.

