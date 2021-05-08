#Open journalism No news is bad news

Saturday 8 May 2021
Quiz: How much do you know about Jersey?

The island, not the item of clothing, cow, or biscuit.

By Nicky Ryan Saturday 8 May 2021, 10:00 PM
THIS WEEK, THE largest of the Channel Islands was the scene of a very tense Brexit stand-off.

A row over fishing rights for French trawlers led to the United Kingdom and France dispatching military ships to the area to monitor the situation. France also threatened to cut off the island’s electricity, most of which comes from France.

The row rumbles on. Let’s focus on this quiz instead to distract ourselves.

Where is Jersey?
Shutterstock
Off the coast of England
Off the coast of Wales

Off the coast of Scotland
Off the coast of France

I don't know. Earth? Definitely on Earth, anyway, I can say that much for sure.
Is Jersey part of the United Kingdom?
Shutterstock
The answer is obviously yes.
No.
Do you even know what Jersey looks like?
Google Maps
Yep that's definitely it.
Google Maps
Ah, of course, the iconic shape of Jersey.

Google Maps
This is Jersey, I would recognise it anywhere.
Google Maps
There it is! Jersey!

No, I don't, and I'm not even going to try and guess.
Quick cow sidebar: What breed is this?
Shutterstock
Jersey
I have no idea
Jersey has been self-governing since the 13th century - who ruled over it before then?
Wikimedia
The Kingdom of France
The Kingdom of England

The Duchy of Normandy
The Kingdom of Denmark
Jersey is not part of the United Kingdom, but it is a Crown dependency - but what is the UK still constitutionally responsible for in respect of Jersey?
PA Images
Defence
Trade

Health
Union Jacks
French and English are both official languages of the island. The third is a Norman language called...
Wikimedia
Classical Norman
Jèrriais

Guernésiais
Le Jerséy
Jersey is located roughly 150km from the south coast of England, and 20km away from France... so when was it liberated from German during World War II?
Wikimedia
Two weeks after D-Day in June 1944 - sure it's only around the corner from where the landings took place.
The Germans gave up trying to occupy Jersey due to fierce resistance put up the islanders.

German forces surrendered the same day France was liberated, 19 August 1944.
9 May 1945, the day after Germany formally surrendered.
Quick biscuit sidebar: What type is this?
Jersey Dream
Jersey Scheme

Jersey Bean
Jersey Cream
Jerseys are called jerseys because of the popularity of Jersey wool.
Shutterstock
True
False
Jersey is part of the Common Travel Area.
Shutterstock
True (let's go to Jersey right now, there are no direct flights from Ireland but we'll figure something out).
False (let's not go to Jersey right now)
Finally, what's this Jersey favourite? Don't say "Du Nièr Beurre", tell me what it's made of.
Wikimedia
Du Nièr Beurre.
It's lard made from a deep-fried mix of Jersey wool, Jersey Creams, and Jersey cows.

A type of lightly fermented black butter.
A preserve made from apples, cider, and spices.
Answer all the questions to see your result!
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
You are this Jersey cow
Share your result:
You scored out of !
You are Guernsey, Jersey's best friend
Share your result:
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
You are the Jersey cabbage, a type of cabbage native to the Channel Islands
Share your result:
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
You are this Friesian cow, who lives on Jersey and is sad she's not a Jersey cow
Share your result:
You scored out of !
You are the US state of New Jersey
Share your result:

