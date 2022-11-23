Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 7°C Wednesday 23 November 2022
Advertisement

One killed and 15 wounded in two bus station explosions in Jerusalem

The twin explosions struck half an hour apart in different areas of the city

1 hour ago 1,933 Views 0 Comments
Israeli security forces gather in Jerusalem following an explosion at a bus station
Israeli security forces gather in Jerusalem following an explosion at a bus station
Image: AFP

ONE MAN WAS killed and at least 15 people were wounded in two separate explosions targeting bus stations in Jerusalem today, security and medical officials said, with Israel’s public security minister calling them “attacks.”

An explosion at a bus station at the western exit from Jerusalem wounded 12 people, two of them critically.

A separate blast at another station a short distance away damaged a bus and wounded three people, the hospitals treating the casualties said.

The twin explosions struck half an hour apart, police said, noting combat engineer were at the scene with other forces “collecting evidence and scanning the area for suspects.”

An AFP photographer at the scene said the blast had ripped a hole through a metal fence behind the bus stop, with an electric scooter and a hat lying on the ground.

The photographer said the second blast had torn through the side of a bus.

The Shaare Zedek hospital said it was treating six people who were wounded in the first explosion, two of them in critical condition, two seriously wounded, and two lightly wounded.

Hadassah medical centre said it was treating six people from the same blast, one moderate and five lightly wounded, and another three people lightly wounded in the second explosion.

Public Security Minister Omer Bar-Lev said he spoke with the police chief and was “briefed on the two attacks in Jerusalem.”

Defence Minister Benny Gantz was holding consultations with the head of the Shin Bet internal security agency and senior military officials, his office said.

Violence has flared this year, particularly in the occupied West Bank, where the Israeli army has launched near-daily raids since a series of deadly attacks on Israeli targets earlier this year.

Security forces are treating the blasts as attacks perpetrated by Palestinians.

During the second intifada, or uprising, in the early 2000s, Palestinian militants planted bombs targeting Israelis at urban bus stations, including in Jerusalem.

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie