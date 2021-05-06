#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 11°C Thursday 6 May 2021
Advertisement

60,000 dose shortfall in J&J vaccine supply next week as HSE says it will need to use the jab in under 50s

Government will have to approve any widespread use of the vaccine in the under 50s.

By Michelle Hennessy Thursday 6 May 2021, 5:01 PM
11 minutes ago 2,806 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5430184
Image: Leon Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Image: Leon Farrell/RollingNews.ie

THE HSE IS asking the government to approve a proposal to use the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in people aged under 50, as larger volumes of the jab are not due to arrive until later in the quarter.

Damien McCallion, HSE Lead Covid-19 vaccination programme, today revealed that the delivery of vaccines from this supplier next week will be reduced by 60,000 doses.

He said Pfizer and Moderna have both been stable in terms of delivery volumes, but there have been consistent issues with AstraZeneca and now with Janssen’s vaccine.

McCallion said the volume of doses from the company next week will be reduced by around 60,000.

“They’re obviously very disruptive in terms of next week’s plans, or the following week’s plans,” he said.

He said Janssen has still committed to providing the total expected numbers in May, but later than previously anticipated. He said the HSE only receives confirmation of exact volumes from suppliers seven to ten days beforehand and can then plan appointments for that period.

HSE CEO Paul Reid said the fact that deliveries from Janssen are “back-ended” will impact on the overall plan and some flexibility will be required. 

The HSE has submitted a revised plan to government, taking into account fresh advice from the National Immunisation Advisory Committee which stated that both the AstraZeneca and Janssen (J&J) vaccines should be used only in those aged 50 and over. 

There are exceptions to the advice in the case of Janseen, which is to be given to hard to reach groups because it is a one-dose vaccine. This week the rollout of this vaccine to homeless people in Dublin began.

Reid said one of the key principles of the revised plan is to continue using all available vaccines within a week of their delivery.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“We can’t have a scenario where we end up progressing through the ages where we’re in a much younger age group and still waiting for deliveries [of J&J] to finalise the over 50s. Ultimately it needs some flexibility to utilise those Janssens beyond the age currently it’s defined for,” he said.

He said the HSE will need the ability to administer J&J vaccine to those under the age of 50 as we move into late May and early June. Reid said approval for this approach has been sought from the Chief Medical Officer and government.

The HSE has also progressed plans to potentially bring community pharmacies on stream earlier than planned in the rollout. Around 800 pharmacies have expressed interest in administering vaccines.

Initially it was envisaged that pharmacies would administer only AstraZeneca and Janssen vaccines on site, as these jabs are easier to store and distribute. This plan will have to shift to the use of the mRNA vaccines for younger groups as we move through the summer. 

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie