Dublin: 15 °C Monday 25 May, 2020
Joe Biden wears face mask in his first public appearance in two months

US president Donald Trump has so fare refused to wear a face mask in public.

By AFP Monday 25 May 2020, 8:52 PM
36 minutes ago 4,830 Views 10 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5107441
Former Vice President Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden after laying the wreath.
Image: Patrick Semansky
Image: Patrick Semansky

JOE BIDEN, THE presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, emerged from more than two months of seclusion today, wearing a black face mask during a visit to lay a wreath on the day the United States honors its war dead.

Biden’s last public appearance was 15 March when he faced off against his former Democratic rival Bernie Sanders for a debate in a television studio held with no live audience.

“It feels good to be out of my house,” said the 77-year-old, who has remained in isolation at his home in Wilmington, Delaware in keeping with recommended measures to protect the elderly and prevent the spread of Covid-19.

According to the candidate, he and his wife have left their home only for occasional walks or bike rides since mid-March.

“Thank you for your service,” the former vice president said to a well-wisher after paying his respects at the Veterans Memorial Park in New Castle, Delaware.

Biden wore a mask covering his mouth and nose for the brief ceremony, in contrast with his rival for the US presidency, Donald Trump, who has yet to wear a mask in public.

the-bidens-commemorate-memorial-day A split screen grab of Memorial Day of the two primary candidates. Source: Brian Cahn/PA Images

Biden and his wife Jill placed a wreath of white flowers at the Delaware memorial park and observed a moment of silence during the brief ceremony before returning to their motorcade.

Asked by a reporter if he had a message for the country, Biden’s reply was difficult to hear.

“Never forget the sacrifices that these men and women made. Never, ever, forget,” he said through his face mask.

Source: NBC News/YouTube

Trump and his wife Melania took part in a wreath-laying at Arlington National Cemetery, before travelling to Fort McHenry in Baltimore where the president delivered a speech in honor of America’s war dead — and paid tribute to the military men and women who “raced into danger” in battling the coronavirus pandemic.

Covid-19 restrictions created big obstacles for Biden’s campaign, at a time when Trump enjoyed high visibility through near-daily White House pandemic briefings.

Biden abruptly cancelled a rally in Ohio 10 March, replacing it with a speech to a half empty hall in Philadelphia that evening, followed by a news conference at a Wilmington hotel 12 March.

Although he has celebrated primary victories while in confinement, he has been forced to conduct his campaign online for more than two months from a television studio installed in his basement.

© – AFP 2020

