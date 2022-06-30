#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 17°C Thursday 30 June 2022
Advertisement

Joe Biden calls for 'exception' to US Senate rules to protect access to abortion

Biden described the US Supreme Court’s decision to end the constitutional right to abortion as “destabilising”.

By Press Association Thursday 30 Jun 2022, 4:03 PM
42 minutes ago 1,763 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5804317
US President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference on the final day of the Nato summit in Madrid.
Image: Susan Walsh
US President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference on the final day of the Nato summit in Madrid.
US President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference on the final day of the Nato summit in Madrid.
Image: Susan Walsh

US PRESIDENT JOE Biden has said that he would support an exception to the Senate’s filibuster to protect access to abortion after the US Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

The filibuster allows any member of the 100-member chamber to block action on legislation unless it receives 60 votes.

Biden was speaking to reporters at the conclusion of a five-day foreign trip which involved summits with Nato allies in Madrid and the leaders of the G7 nations in the Bavarian Alps.

The trip came as the nation was still grappling with the fallout from Friday’s Supreme Court decision.

Biden said the Supreme Court’s decision ending a constitutional right to abortion is “destabilising” but said it does not affect US standing on the world stage.

“America is better positioned to lead the world than we ever have been,” he said.

“But one thing that has been destabilising is the outrageous behaviour of the Supreme Court of United States in overruling not only Roe v. Wade, but essentially challenging the right to privacy.”

He added: “I could understand why the American people are frustrated because of what the Supreme Court did.”

Biden said that he would support eliminating the Senate filibuster to protect access to abortion after the Supreme Court’s decision.

“If the filibuster gets in the way, it’s like voting rights,” Biden said.

The Democratic president said there should be an “exception to the filibuster for this action to deal with the Supreme Court decision”.

As a former senator, Biden has been reluctant to support changes to the filibuster.

However, earlier this year he endorsed sidestepping the rule on the issue of voting rights, and his latest comments make clear that he is willing to do the same for abortion.

Biden’s support for changes to the filibuster in the 50-50 Senate may ultimately be immaterial. The Senate Democratic caucus would need to unanimously take such a step, but at least two Democratic senators do not want to.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The President has been under pressure to take as much executive action as possible to protect abortion rights, although his options are limited. Biden said he is meeting governors on Friday to talk about abortion and added: “I’ll have announcements to make then.”

The trip abroad included the Biden administration announcing plans to permanently bolster the US military presence in Europe, an agreement between Turkey, Finland and Sweden to pave the way for the accession of the Nordic nations into Nato, and the alliance updating its strategic concept to reflect that China’s “coercive policies” are a challenge the western bloc’s interests.

“I think we can all agree that this has been a historic Nato summit,” Biden said.

Biden noted the last time Nato updated its strategic concept 12 years ago, Russia was characterised as a partner, and the document did not even mention China. The new document hammered out at the summit changes that.

“The world has changed, changed a great deal since then,” Biden said. “This summit was about strengthening our alliances, meeting the challenges of our world as it is today, and the threats we’re going to face in the future.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie