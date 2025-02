THE FAMILY OF hit-and-run victim Joe Drennan have alleged they were told to leave the offices of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) this morning while they were seeking a meeting over appealing the driver’s sentence.

Joe Drennan was a final year journalism student at University of Limerick and an editor-in-chief of the university’s news platform, Limerick Voice.

He was waiting at a bus stop when a car ploughed into him and killed him.

Last month, Kieran Fogarty (21), of Hyde Avenue, Ballinacurra Weston, Limerick, was jailed for eight years for firing a gun in a drive-by shooting.

Fogarty received a concurrent sentence of six-and-a-half years for an entirely separate offence of dangerous driving causing Joe Drennan’s death and failing to remain at the scene in October 2023.

The Drennan family said they have contacted the office of the DPP a number of times requesting that it appeals the sentence, on the grounds that Fogarty’s sentence for killing their son, should be consecutive (additional) to his sentence for the shooting.

Tim Drennan, Joe’s father, said the DPP has told them “there is a process” that must be followed if they are to appeal the sentence. However, he said today that his son is not a “process” to them.

Speaking to reporters outside Leinster House, Tim said the decision to run the sentence concurrently means Fogarty will not serve an hour in prison specifically related to the death of his son.

The Drennan family want the DPP to appeal Fogarty’s sentence.

Members of family went to the DPP offices today seeking a meeting on the matter.

They allege that, after initially being granted access to the building, they were told to leave and warned if they failed to do so, the gardaí would be called.

“We were there about three or four minutes and they said if we didn’t leave, they would call the guards – so that’s what we’ve got out of the DPP,” said Tim Drennan.

When contacted by The Journal, the DPP refused to confirm or deny if the Drennan family had been told that the gardaí would be called if they did not leave the offices.

In a statement, it said: “The Office of the DPP does not comment on individual cases and will not be making any comment on this matter.”

‘Forgotten by the justice system’

Joe’s sister Saragh said he brother was forgotten by the justice system, stating that no family should have to advocate for their loved one like they have had to.

“It is hard for our family to go through this,” she said.

Sarah told reporters that her brother was hard-working, talented and so much ahead of him.

“He was so determined in everything he pursued and beyond that he just had a heart gold. He was funny, the person I turned to for everything – he was an amazing boy.”

She added: “The law needs to change. Concurrent sentencing can’t happen when a death is involved because it just forgets victims and their families.”

An online petition in support of the family’s call for reform of consecutive sentencing laws has received more than 11,000 signatures, she said.

The family said they would like to meet Justice Minister Jim O’Callaghan and Taoiseach Micheál Martin on the matter.

Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald said her party would do everything in its power to support the Drennans and ensure they get “the justice they seek”.

O’Callaghan told the Dáil that he could not comment on “issues arising from specific sentences imposed in individual cases”.

However, he said: “It is certainly the case in certain instances consecutive sentences appear to be more appropriate than concurrent sentences and I think there is a benefit in clarifying that across the board.”