Police in Liverpool appeal to the public to find next-of-kin of Irishman who died in the city last week

MERSEYSIDE POLICE HAVE issued an appeal through gardaí in a bid to find the next of kin of an Irishman who died in the city last week.

John Hoare, 39, passed away in the Birkenhead area of Liverpool on 7 September. No foul play was suspected.

Hoare is believed to be originally from the Tipperary area.

A Merseyside police spokesman said: “Merseyside Police are appealing for help in tracing the next of kin of a 39 year-old man.

“John Hoare, who was born in Ireland and is thought to have went to Merseyside from Tipperary around four years ago, passed away in Park Road East, Birkenhead on Saturday, 7 September.

“Anyone who knows of the whereabouts of the next of kin of Mr Hoare is asked to contact coroner’s investigation officer James Martindale on 0151 233 0129 or james.l.martindale@liverpool.gov.uk.”