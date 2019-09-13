This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Police in Liverpool appeal to the public to find next-of-kin of Irishman who died in the city last week

John Hoare is believed to be originally from the Tipperary area.

By Garreth MacNamee Friday 13 Sep 2019, 8:30 PM
57 minutes ago 5,244 Views 3 Comments
MERSEYSIDE POLICE HAVE issued an appeal through gardaí in a bid to find the next of kin of an Irishman who died in the city last week.

John Hoare, 39, passed away in the Birkenhead area of Liverpool on 7 September. No foul play was suspected. 

Hoare is believed to be originally from the Tipperary area. 

A Merseyside police spokesman said: “Merseyside Police are appealing for help in tracing the next of kin of a 39 year-old man.

“John Hoare, who was born in Ireland and is thought to have went to Merseyside from Tipperary around four years ago, passed away in Park Road East, Birkenhead on Saturday, 7 September.

“Anyone who knows of the whereabouts of the next of kin of Mr Hoare is asked to contact coroner’s investigation officer James Martindale on 0151 233 0129 or james.l.martindale@liverpool.gov.uk.”

