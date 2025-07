A WICKLOW COMMUNITY has been left devastated following the death of a father in his 40s in a workplace accident.

Tributes have been pouring in for the man who died of his injuries in the building site accident in Rathdrum, Co Wicklow, which occurred on Wednesday afternoon at around 3.30p.m.

He has been named locally as John Maher, who was in his late 40s and was living at Kilmoeny North in Rathangan, Co Kildare, but who was originally from Rathevan, Portlaoise, Co Laois.

An Irish Coastguard helicopter was tasked to the building site, but did not land as the man had died from his injuries at the scene.

His body was removed to St. Columcille’s Hospital in Loughlinstown where a post mortem examination is due to take place.

Locals said that John was a ‘thorough gentleman and a very hard worker’.

Paying tribute, the Fine Gael TD for Wicklow/Wexford Brian Brennan said said he had spoken to a number of people in the Rathdrum area and that “people are absolutely devastated”.

‘To say there is a cloud over Rathdrum this morning is putting it mildly. You know it’s horrific for any family to deal with such a sudden death. It’s just horrific and our thoughts and prayers are with the family obviously of this man and with the people of Rathdrum.”

Gardaí and the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) have each launched separate investigations following the accident.

John Maher’s death comes a day after a man lost his life in a workplace fatality in County Kilkenny.

The man who has not been named was hit with a lorry during road works close to Kilkenny city.