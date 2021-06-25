#Open journalism No news is bad news

Friday 25 June 2021
John McAfee's widow does not believe he was suicidal prior to his death in a Spanish jail

Authorities are conducting a post-mortem but have indicated they believe he died by suicide.

By Press Association Friday 25 Jun 2021, 5:03 PM
Anti-virus software creator John McAfee.
Image: PA Images
THE WIDOW OF John McAfee, the British-American tycoon who died in a Spanish prison this week while awaiting extradition to the United States, has said her husband was not suicidal when she last spoke to him hours before he was found dead.

“His last words to me were, ‘I love you and I will call you in the evening,’” Janice McAfee told reporters outside the Brians 2 penitentiary north-west of Barcelona where she recovered her late husband’s belongings.

“Those words are not words of somebody who is suicidal,” she added in her first public remarks since the software entrepreneur’s death on Wednesday.

Authorities in Spain are conducting a post-mortem examination on McAfee’s body but have indicated that everything at the scene indicated that the 75-year-old killed himself.

John McAfee was arrested at Barcelona airport in October last year on a warrant issued by prosecutors in Tennessee for allegedly evading more than $4 million in taxes.

Hours before he was found dead, Spain’s National Court agreed to his extradition to the US but the decision was not final.

spain-mcafee Janice McAfee speaking to reporters today. Source: Joan Mateu

“We were prepared for that decision and had a plan of action already in place to appeal that decision,” Janice McAfee, 38, told reporters.

“I blame the US authorities for this tragedy. Because of these politically motivated charges against him my husband is now dead.”

Results of McAfee’s post-mortem examination could take “days or weeks”, authorities have said.

