This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 22 °C Tuesday 23 July, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ex-rugby coach John McClean too sick to leave hospital to appear in court to face charges

McClean had been charged over 43 allegations of assaulting boys at Terenure College in the 1970s and 1980s.

By Tom Tuite Tuesday 23 Jul 2019, 3:56 PM
1 hour ago 6,862 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4736439
Image: Laura Hutton via RollingNews.ie
Image: Laura Hutton via RollingNews.ie

FORMER RUGBY COACH John McClean was too sick to leave hospital to appear in court today to face charges of indecently assaulting four boys at a south Dublin school.

McClean (73) of Casimir Avenue, Harold’s Cross, Dublin had been charged in May over 43 allegations of assaulting schoolboys at Terenure College in the 1970s and 1980s.

He had been granted bail and was due to appear again at Dublin District Court today to be served with a book of evidence.

However, when the case was called defence solicitor Dara Robinson told Judge Brian O’Shea his client was not available and a sick note had been provided by McClean’s hospital.

He said McClean was a “very sick man” and his condition was known to gardaí. He asked that the case would be adjourned until September.

However, a State solicitor requested that it should be listed again next week. It would also necessary to grant an extension to complete the book of evidence.

Judge O’Shea granted the State’s application and adjourned the case until 30 July.

Robinson told the court, “ There is no plan to discharge the accused at present”.

Adjourning the case, Judge O’Shea told the solicitor the court needed a little bit more detail.

Some 39 of the offences related to one complainant; it is alleged he assaulted a second boy twice, and two more boys once each.

The charges are contrary to Common Law and the assaults are alleged to have happened at the school on dates in 1975, 1976, 1977, 1978, 1981 and 1982.

At his previous hearing, Garda Inspector Jason Miley told the district court that McClean made no reply when charged. Bail had been set in the defendant’s own bond of €500, with no cash lodgement required.

Conditions of bail stated he had to sign on weekly at his local garda station and have no contact directly or indirectly with any of the alleged victims or witnesses in the case.

He had to surrender his passport within 48 hours, but this can be returned for travel to visit family members in the UK, the court heard.

McClean was an English and drama teacher who also coached rugby at the prestigious school for decades before taking up a position as director of rugby in UCD in the 1990s.

Comments are closed as legal proceedings are ongoing.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Tom Tuite

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie