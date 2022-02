GARDAÍ HAVE APPEALED to the public for help in tracing the whereabouts of John Redmond (32).

John is missing from his home in Drimnagh since this morning.

He is described as being 6ft in height, of medium build, with brown hair and blue eyes.

When last seen, he was wearing blue jeans, black work boots and a navy jacket. It is thought that John may be in the Howth area of Co. Dublin.

Anyone with information on John’s whereabouts are asked to contact Crumlin Garda Station on 01 666 6200 the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

