This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Sunday 24 February, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Concerned for his wellbeing': Gardaí renew appeal for Icelandic man missing in Dublin

Twelve members of Jón Jonsson’s family travelled from Iceland earlier this week to step up efforts to find him.

By Hayley Halpin Sunday 24 Feb 2019, 12:46 PM
25 minutes ago 1,725 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4510351

GARDAÍ ARE AGAIN renewing their appeal to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts for an Icelandic man who went missing in Dublin over two weeks ago.

41-year-old Jón Jónsson arrived in Ireland to attend a poker tournament with his fiancée on 8 February.

1Jon_90564773 (1) Jón Jónsson Source: Garda Press Office

He was last seen at around 11am on Saturday 9 February near the Bonnington Hotel in Whitehall, where he had been staying, while his fiancé had coffee in the hotel bar.

It is not known why Jón left the hotel, and despite a number of garda appeals, there have been no leads in the case.

Twelve members of Jón’s family travelled from Iceland earlier this week to step up efforts to find him. 

“It’s a really hard time for the whole family but we find big strength in staying together and comforting each other and trying to stay positive,” Jón’s brother David told TheJournal.ie earlier this week

Yesterday, the search intensified as a large-scale search took place. Around 80 volunteers turned up to help the family. 

search 576_90564950 People yesterday during the large-scale search for Jón Source: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

Gardaí have again today renewed their appeal to the public for information. 

Jón is described as being 6 foot tall, of medium build, with short brown hair, and was wearing a black padded jacket when he went missing.

“Despite ongoing searches he has yet to be located. Family members are anxious to make contact with him and are concerned for his wellbeing,” gardaí said in a statement today. 

Gardaí released a new image of Jón today to coincide with their fresh appeal. 

Jons Jonsson A photograph of Jón released by gardaí today Source: Garda Press Office

Speaking to RTÉ One’s Late Late Show on Friday night, Jón’s brothers Daniel and David appealed for information about his whereabouts. 

David described Jon as the rock of the family, adding that his disappearance is completely out of character for him. 

Speaking to RTÉ Radio One’s Today with Sean O’Rourke earlier this week, David said that his family believed his brother was in good physical and mental health prior to his disappearance.

Missing Person 772_90564782 Jon's brother Daniel and David Source: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

He also thanked the people of Ireland for their assistance in the search so far, and vowed not to return home without Jón, saying “we are not leaving Dublin without our brother”. 

Anyone who has seen Jón or who can assist in locating him is asked to contact Ballymun Garda Station on 01 666 4400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station. 

Jón’s family have also set up a funding page to help them financially as they attempt to locate him in Ireland.

 With reporting by Stephen McDermott and Aoife Barry 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Opinion: A shock diagnosis left me a 30-year-old widower - here is how I survived
    101,974  20
    2
    		'A disgusting example': Road Safety Authority sent dozens of complaints over L-driver ad campaign
    57,939  185
    3
    		Irishman found 'safe and well' in Australia after online appeal
    49,633  34
    Fora
    1
    		The casual contracts bill is just around the corner. Here's what employers need to know
    372  0
    2
    		What Jeff Bezos can teach leaders about controlling a crisis like a pro
    125  0
    The42
    1
    		As It Happened: Dublin v Mayo, Tyrone v Monaghan - Saturday GAA match tracker
    101,650  15
    2
    		Wales derail England's Grand Slam attempt and take over as Six Nations leaders
    40,033  75
    3
    		Costello's goal helps Dublin claim commanding victory over Mayo
    26,663  36
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Tristan Thompson, Jameela Jamil, and Dua Lipa's da... it's our celeb winners and loser of the week
    4,144  0
    2
    		What to watch on TV this weekend
    3,113  1
    3
    		6 true crime series that will have you on the edge of your seat in 2019
    2,982  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Mr Moonlight trial: Pathologist said injuries 'could be result of traffic collision or serious assault'
    Mr Moonlight trial: Pathologist said injuries 'could be result of traffic collision or serious assault'
    Man jailed for assaulting nine-month-old girl, leaving her with life-threatening skull fracture
    Victim of retired surgeon tells court he was given 'a life sentence of pain'
    DUBLIN
    19-year-old teenager seriously injured in Dublin stabbing incident overnight
    19-year-old teenager seriously injured in Dublin stabbing incident overnight
    Costello's goal helps Dublin claim commanding victory over Mayo
    Niamh McEvoy bags 1-5 as Dublin come from behind to beat Mayo
    ITALY
    Schmidt's Ireland strive for attacking 'flow' as Sexton and Murray hit 50
    Schmidt's Ireland strive for attacking 'flow' as Sexton and Murray hit 50
    'If your chance comes, it comes. If it doesn't, you keep working'
    Italian Women produce brilliant attacking display to take first win over Ireland
    COURT
    Judge sets R Kelly's bail at $1 million after sex abuse charges
    Judge sets R Kelly's bail at $1 million after sex abuse charges
    Teenager who abducted and killed Alesha MacPhail named as Aaron Campbell
    Man sentenced after robbing shop and threatening to stab worker with red liquid-filled syringe

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie