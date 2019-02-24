'Concerned for his wellbeing': Gardaí renew appeal for Icelandic man missing in Dublin

GARDAÍ ARE AGAIN renewing their appeal to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts for an Icelandic man who went missing in Dublin over two weeks ago.

41-year-old Jón Jónsson arrived in Ireland to attend a poker tournament with his fiancée on 8 February.

Jón Jónsson Source: Garda Press Office

He was last seen at around 11am on Saturday 9 February near the Bonnington Hotel in Whitehall, where he had been staying, while his fiancé had coffee in the hotel bar.

It is not known why Jón left the hotel, and despite a number of garda appeals, there have been no leads in the case.

Twelve members of Jón’s family travelled from Iceland earlier this week to step up efforts to find him.

“It’s a really hard time for the whole family but we find big strength in staying together and comforting each other and trying to stay positive,” Jón’s brother David told TheJournal.ie earlier this week.

Yesterday, the search intensified as a large-scale search took place. Around 80 volunteers turned up to help the family.

People yesterday during the large-scale search for Jón Source: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

Gardaí have again today renewed their appeal to the public for information.

Jón is described as being 6 foot tall, of medium build, with short brown hair, and was wearing a black padded jacket when he went missing.

“Despite ongoing searches he has yet to be located. Family members are anxious to make contact with him and are concerned for his wellbeing,” gardaí said in a statement today.

Gardaí released a new image of Jón today to coincide with their fresh appeal.

A photograph of Jón released by gardaí today Source: Garda Press Office

Speaking to RTÉ One’s Late Late Show on Friday night, Jón’s brothers Daniel and David appealed for information about his whereabouts.

David described Jon as the rock of the family, adding that his disappearance is completely out of character for him.

Speaking to RTÉ Radio One’s Today with Sean O’Rourke earlier this week, David said that his family believed his brother was in good physical and mental health prior to his disappearance.

Jon's brother Daniel and David Source: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

He also thanked the people of Ireland for their assistance in the search so far, and vowed not to return home without Jón, saying “we are not leaving Dublin without our brother”.

Anyone who has seen Jón or who can assist in locating him is asked to contact Ballymun Garda Station on 01 666 4400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

Jón’s family have also set up a funding page to help them financially as they attempt to locate him in Ireland.

With reporting by Stephen McDermott and Aoife Barry