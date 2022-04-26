Gardaí renew appeal about 1982 fatal hit-and-run in Co Waterford

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING to the public for information about the death of a man in a hit-and-run that happened in Co Waterford almost 40 years ago.

23-year-old Joseph ‘Joey’ Moroney died following a hit-and-run in Dungarvan on 8 August 1982.

In the early hours of that Sunday, the body of a pedestrian was discovered on the roadside at Bohadoon near Dungarvan, and was later identified as Joey, who was from the area.

It’s understood that Joey had spent the evening socialising at a nearby pub and was struck by a vehicle as he walked home, Gardaí said.

The vehicle involved failed to remain at the scene and the driver has never been identified. A post-mortem examination indicated signs of vehicle impact.

The Moroney family is appealing to anyone with any information to contact Dungarvan Garda Station.

Joey’s sister Kathleen told Crimecall in a programme that aired last night:

“For [my father’s] funeral, my mother couldn’t go to the grave. Where Joey got killed on the road here, she never travelled the road. And the day he [Joey] was buried she never went to the grave. She never went to the grave until she went in herself.

I don’t want anyone punished. I just want someone to come forward to say they killed him on the night and why they didn’t stop or why they didn’t go and get help. It is never too late to say sorry.

Joey’s best friend Mike told Crimecall: “The morning after we leaving Joey in Bohadoon, my mother … came home from Mass to tell us that Joey was prayed for, that he was knocked down and killed.

It was like a dagger sticking me in the heart. It left a big hole in my life when Joey passed away. I hope before I pass away that we will be able to find whoever done this and leave Joey to rest in peace in his grave.

The incident remains the subject of an active investigation. Gardaí are renewing their appeal for witnesses or for any person with any information to speak with gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dungarvan Garda Station on (058) 48600, The Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

You can also contact Crimecall on 1800 40 50 60, Freetext to 50123, or email: crimecall@garda.ie.