#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 6°C Tuesday 26 April 2022
Advertisement

Gardaí renew appeal about 1982 fatal hit-and-run in Co Waterford

23-year-old Joseph ‘Joey’ Moroney died in a hit-and-run in Dungarvan in August 1982.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Tuesday 26 Apr 2022, 7:42 AM
46 minutes ago 3,610 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5747465

Source: RTÉ - IRELAND’S NATIONAL PUBLIC SERVICE MEDIA/YouTube

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING to the public for information about the death of a man in a hit-and-run that happened in Co Waterford almost 40 years ago. 

23-year-old Joseph ‘Joey’ Moroney died following a hit-and-run in Dungarvan on 8 August 1982.

In the early hours of that Sunday, the body of a pedestrian was discovered on the roadside at Bohadoon near Dungarvan, and was later identified as Joey, who was from the area.

It’s understood that Joey had spent the evening socialising at a nearby pub and was struck by a vehicle as he walked home, Gardaí said.

The vehicle involved failed to remain at the scene and the driver has never been identified. A post-mortem examination indicated signs of vehicle impact.

The Moroney family is appealing to anyone with any information to contact Dungarvan Garda Station.

Joey’s sister Kathleen told Crimecall in a programme that aired last night:

“For [my father’s] funeral, my mother couldn’t go to the grave. Where Joey got killed on the road here, she never travelled the road. And the day he [Joey] was buried she never went to the grave. She never went to the grave until she went in herself.

I don’t want anyone punished. I just want someone to come forward to say they killed him on the night and why they didn’t stop or why they didn’t go and get help. It is never too late to say sorry.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Joey’s best friend Mike told Crimecall: “The morning after we leaving Joey in Bohadoon, my mother … came home from Mass to tell us that Joey was prayed for, that he was knocked down and killed.

It was like a dagger sticking me in the heart. It left a big hole in my life when Joey passed away. I hope before I pass away that we will be able to find whoever done this and leave Joey to rest in peace in his grave.

The incident remains the subject of an active investigation. Gardaí are renewing their appeal for witnesses or for any person with any information to speak with gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dungarvan Garda Station on (058) 48600, The Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

You can also contact Crimecall on 1800 40 50 60, Freetext to 50123, or email: crimecall@garda.ie.

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie