A MAN CHARGED with the murder of a Croatian national who died after he suffered severe head injuries in west Dublin has been released on bail.

Carpenter Josip Štrok, 31, who lived in central Dublin, was wounded at Grange View Way, Clondalkin, on 30 March. His friend David Družinec, 28, was allegedly attacked during the same incident.

Štrok died from his injuries four days later, on 3 April, in Tallaght Hospital.

On 6 July, gardaí charged Mark Lee, 43, who is of no fixed abode with the murder of Štrok. He was remanded in custody following a court appearance on 7 July, during which Detective Garda Linda Ryan stated that the accused “made no reply” when charged.

The District Court cannot consider bail in a murder case, and he was granted conditional bail in the High Court in Cloverhill on 25 July.

Advertisement

The unemployed defendant’s bond was set at €200 but needed a €20,000 independent surety approved.

He was ordered to obey a curfew, reside at an address in Lucan, sign on daily at a local garda station, be contactable on a mobile phone, surrender his passport, not leave the jurisdiction and have no contact with witnesses.

Today, he returned to the High Court, where the bail conditions were temporarily altered with the State’s consent. He will appear again in the District Court late to be served with a book of evidence and returned for trial.

He was the third person charged in connection with the death of Štrok.

In April, Connor Rafferty, 19, of Castlegrange Close, Clondalkin, and Anthony Delappe, 18, of Melrose Avenue, Clondalkin, were both charged at Ballyfermot Garda station with the murder of Štrok and assault causing harm to Družinecon 30 March.

They are on bail and due back in court in October.