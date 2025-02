THE DUTCH MASTER of the German-registered super trawler the MFV Helen Mary appeared in court in Cork today charged in relation to fisheries offences.

The master of the Rostock-registered trawler Willem Van Der Boon, who has an address in the Netherlands, is facing a total of seven charges relating to alleged breaches of EU fisheries regulations off the south west coast of Ireland.

At a sitting of Cork District Court today, Judge Mary Dorgan directed that the MFV Helen Mary be released from detention in Cork harbour on the payment of a bond of €425,000.

The 116-metre Helen Mary was tied up in Tivoli Docks in Cork this week.

A book of evidence was served in the matter this morning. A number of the charges will now go before Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

The DPP has directed that charges relating to suspected offences of illegal equipment use, a non-compliant boarding ladder and non-compliant plans in relation to the vessel be prosecuted on indictment.

This means that the charges will go before a judge and jury at the next sessions of Cork Circuit Criminal Court in April.

A summary charge of failing to comply with a direction of a Sea-Fisheries Protection Officer of the SFPA was also brought against the vessel master.

Van Der Boon (44) has been released on bail pending his next court appearance. He has been released on his own bond of €10,000 with no cash lodgement required.

He is due to appear before Cork Circuit Criminal Court on 28 April.